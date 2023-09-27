New York Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas has not had a good time with the organization. They traded for him last year, which not everyone was on board with.

Montas was coming off a shoulder injury and only logged 39.2 innings with the Bronx Bombers last year. Right before spring training commenced, he got surgery on his shoulder to clean up his labrum. This has caused him to be on the IL nearly all year.

However, Montas has now been cleared to pitch and has logged some innings in the minor leagues. Manager Aaron Boone recently said that the 30-year-old Dominican will likely get some work in the team's final series.

Giving Montas some time on the mound is likely due to his current contract situation. He will be a free agent when the season ends and have a short time to show teams his value.

New York Yankees fans do not see the point in giving Frankie Montas any time on the mound. The season is over, and he has been a colossal bust in their minds. Here's how they reacted:

"Why? He has no future here, let Gomez start" one fan posted.

"I'd rather see one of the young guys get another shot," another fan posted.

Fans believe Montas' time in New York is up. They do not see the front office re-signing him during the offseason.

Frankie Montas was not the player New York Yankees thought they were getting

During last year's ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, Frankie Montas was not used. He pitched in the ALCS against the Houston Astros but only lasted one inning before being pulled.

This season, the Yankees could have used him. They have had to play musical chairs with their starting rotation nearly all season because of injuries.

Alongside Montas, Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino started their seasons on the IL. Another starting pitcher, Domingo German, was placed on the restricted list in early August after reportedly causing a disturbance in the clubhouse under the influence of alcohol.

This has certainly not been a season to remember for Yankees fans. The front office will have its hands full trying to assemble a competitive team for next season.