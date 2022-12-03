Giancarlo Stanton is expected to be released before his contract ends with the New York Yankees. In 2020, Stanton declined to opt-out of his contract, keeping his seven-year, $218 million deal intact. The deal is carried out to 2027, when Giancarlo Stanton would be in his age-37 season.

Stanton has spent the last five seasons with the New York Yankees. The 2017 National League MVP is coming off of a career-low slash line. He's almost completely disappeared from the player that brought terror to opposing pitchers.

"At this point, I would say there is a better chance Stanton follows the path of A-Rod and Jacoby Ellsbury and is released well short of the finish line of his contract that he plays it out through his age-37 season in 2027," MLB insider Joel sherman stated.

MichiganYankees (Not a reporter) @MichiganYankees Sherman: “At this point, I would say there is a better chance Stanton follows the path of A-Rod and Jacoby Ellsbury and is released well short of the finish line of his contract than that he plays it out through his age-37 season in 2027.” Sherman: “At this point, I would say there is a better chance Stanton follows the path of A-Rod and Jacoby Ellsbury and is released well short of the finish line of his contract than that he plays it out through his age-37 season in 2027.”

The Yankees released both Alex Rodriguez and Jacoby Ellsbury before their contracts were up. Ellsbury was burdened with injuries. He was released as he just couldn't stay in the lineup.

Rodriguez retired and became a special advisor with the New York Yankees. He was dealing with an injured hamstring at the time that he couldn't bounce back from. He had to face the same fate most baseball players face, having to hang it up because of injuries.

"People hating on this but it's absolutely true. He hasn't played a full season without injuries since 2018. He declined severely this season. Wake up people," one fan explained.

Marty @MartyA45_ MichiganYankees (Not a reporter) @MichiganYankees Sherman: “At this point, I would say there is a better chance Stanton follows the path of A-Rod and Jacoby Ellsbury and is released well short of the finish line of his contract than that he plays it out through his age-37 season in 2027.” Sherman: “At this point, I would say there is a better chance Stanton follows the path of A-Rod and Jacoby Ellsbury and is released well short of the finish line of his contract than that he plays it out through his age-37 season in 2027.” People hating on this but it’s absolutely true. He hasn’t played a full season without injuries since 2018. He declined severely this season. Wake up people twitter.com/michiganyankee… People hating on this but it’s absolutely true. He hasn’t played a full season without injuries since 2018. He declined severely this season. Wake up people twitter.com/michiganyankee…

"Why would they release him this is so (expletive) stupid from Sherman. Dude has helped us a lot he's not going anywhere," said another fan.

Matt⁷🧩 (YANKEES 2023 SZN: SOON) @MattStylesNYY MichiganYankees (Not a reporter) @MichiganYankees Sherman: “At this point, I would say there is a better chance Stanton follows the path of A-Rod and Jacoby Ellsbury and is released well short of the finish line of his contract than that he plays it out through his age-37 season in 2027.” Sherman: “At this point, I would say there is a better chance Stanton follows the path of A-Rod and Jacoby Ellsbury and is released well short of the finish line of his contract than that he plays it out through his age-37 season in 2027.” why would they release him this is so fucking stupid from sherman. dude has helped us a lot hes not going anywhere twitter.com/michiganyankee… why would they release him this is so fucking stupid from sherman. dude has helped us a lot hes not going anywhere twitter.com/michiganyankee…

☯︎ @lucidatnight @MichiganYankees Keep Big G on the team until he stops producing in October tbh @MichiganYankees Keep Big G on the team until he stops producing in October tbh

Billy Rios @Billy3hBilly @MichiganYankees Stanton will most likely get to 400 home runs in 2023 and will definitely be in play for 500 Yankees well capitalize on all these milestones before he’s released @MichiganYankees Stanton will most likely get to 400 home runs in 2023 and will definitely be in play for 500 Yankees well capitalize on all these milestones before he’s released

DRO @drodegennaro @MichiganYankees The hate on Stanton is so wildly overrated it’s nauseating @MichiganYankees The hate on Stanton is so wildly overrated it’s nauseating

Ethan @EpicGamer126642 @MichiganYankees Why? He’s had one year with an OPS below 800. And it was last year where offense was down. Yeah he hasn’t been completely healthy the last couple years but when he’s healthy he’s great. @MichiganYankees Why? He’s had one year with an OPS below 800. And it was last year where offense was down. Yeah he hasn’t been completely healthy the last couple years but when he’s healthy he’s great.

The Boss @TheeeBosssMannn @MichiganYankees Guy shows up big in clutch moments which is exactly what the Yankees have been lacking for a few years, but yeah it makes total sense to get rid of him? @MichiganYankees Guy shows up big in clutch moments which is exactly what the Yankees have been lacking for a few years, but yeah it makes total sense to get rid of him?

JD @JohnnieD49 @MichiganYankees Not that it’s Stanton’s fault and by no means has he been a bust but that trade barely moved the needle if any for the Yankees to become a better team. What he brought is what we already had at the time. A power hitter who wasn’t going to field. Should’ve waited and got Machado @MichiganYankees Not that it’s Stanton’s fault and by no means has he been a bust but that trade barely moved the needle if any for the Yankees to become a better team. What he brought is what we already had at the time. A power hitter who wasn’t going to field. Should’ve waited and got Machado

New York Yankees fans don't agree with Sherman. They think he's been a tremendous help to the team, and they don't see him going anywhere. He only has one season in which he had an OBP of under .800.

Other fans are mentioning how often he is injured. He's coming off of a 2022 season where he only played in 110 games. He was dealing with an achilles issue that made him miss a good chunk of games.

The New York Yankees are hoping Giancarlo Stanton's down-year was just a fluke

New York Yankees v Texas Rangers - Game Two

While having a career-low slash line, Stanton still hit 31 home runs last season. This should give the Yankees some hope. The slash line could have been a result of his nagging injuries.

Look for Giancarlo Stanton to get back on track next season.

Poll : 0 votes