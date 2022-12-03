Giancarlo Stanton is expected to be released before his contract ends with the New York Yankees. In 2020, Stanton declined to opt-out of his contract, keeping his seven-year, $218 million deal intact. The deal is carried out to 2027, when Giancarlo Stanton would be in his age-37 season.
Stanton has spent the last five seasons with the New York Yankees. The 2017 National League MVP is coming off of a career-low slash line. He's almost completely disappeared from the player that brought terror to opposing pitchers.
"At this point, I would say there is a better chance Stanton follows the path of A-Rod and Jacoby Ellsbury and is released well short of the finish line of his contract that he plays it out through his age-37 season in 2027," MLB insider Joel sherman stated.
The Yankees released both Alex Rodriguez and Jacoby Ellsbury before their contracts were up. Ellsbury was burdened with injuries. He was released as he just couldn't stay in the lineup.
Rodriguez retired and became a special advisor with the New York Yankees. He was dealing with an injured hamstring at the time that he couldn't bounce back from. He had to face the same fate most baseball players face, having to hang it up because of injuries.
"People hating on this but it's absolutely true. He hasn't played a full season without injuries since 2018. He declined severely this season. Wake up people," one fan explained.
"Why would they release him this is so (expletive) stupid from Sherman. Dude has helped us a lot he's not going anywhere," said another fan.
New York Yankees fans don't agree with Sherman. They think he's been a tremendous help to the team, and they don't see him going anywhere. He only has one season in which he had an OBP of under .800.
Other fans are mentioning how often he is injured. He's coming off of a 2022 season where he only played in 110 games. He was dealing with an achilles issue that made him miss a good chunk of games.
The New York Yankees are hoping Giancarlo Stanton's down-year was just a fluke
While having a career-low slash line, Stanton still hit 31 home runs last season. This should give the Yankees some hope. The slash line could have been a result of his nagging injuries.
Look for Giancarlo Stanton to get back on track next season.