Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge's time with the New York Yankees could be coming to an end. Jon Morosi reported that Judge is split between the Yankees and the San Francisco Giants. Morosi believes it's so close that it's a coin flip where the superstar signs.

The New York Yankees made Judge an eight-year, $300 million offer earlier this week. It's not yet clear if San Francisco has offered anything to Aaron Judge. They hosted him last week and were ecstatic with the results of the visit.

"Very close to 50-50," said Jon Morosi.

There's a real possibility that he will sign with either team. Both teams have great things to offer the superstar. It's ultimately going to come down to money and what environment Aaron Judge thinks is best for him during the back half of his career.

New York Yankees fans aren't happy to hear the Giants are right on par with them. They're starting to get nervous that he won't be back in pinstripes next season. They'd be devastated if he walked.

"See ya Judge. We only want people who want to be in the Bronx. Good luck in San Fran," one fan explained.

"Gonna throw up," said another fan.

New York Yankees fans are ready for the team to up their offer and make this a done deal. They want this deal to get wrapped up so they can stop worrying about it.

Another fan stated that they're not certain it's just between the two teams. They think there's another team considering Judge that hasn't come out yet. Could we see the Los Angeles Dodgers make a push and enter as the third team in the hunt for Judge? It wouldn't surprise many around the league if they stepped up and offered Aaron Judge a serious contract.

The New York Yankees need Aaron Judge

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Three

Aaron Judge is the heart and soul of the Yankees. When fans think of the present-day Yankees, they think of him.

They can't replace him. No one in the league is currently hitting 60+ home runs during the regular season. He was often the only source of offense for the "Bronx Bombers" last season.

Losing him would be a killer for a New York team that desperately wants to battle for a World Series title.

With MLB Winter Meetings starting next week, keep your eyes and ears out for any free-agent news. The Judge market could close as early as next week.

