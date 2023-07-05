New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has been sidelined for a month with a torn ligament in his toe. He suffered the injury while crashing into the bullpen fence at Dodger Stadium.

As we inch closer to the All-Star break, there's still no timetable for the slugger's return. In a shocking statement, Judge said that it could take years for him to recover fully from the injury.

This was not what Yankees fans were hoping to hear. They weren't aware of the seriousness of the injury. Fans originally thought he had stubbed his toe and would be back in a few days.

That's not the case, as talks of surgery have come up. Judge said that he doesn't believe it will get to the point that he needs surgery, but it is something that cannot be ruled out entirely.

"You could cut it off and it would heal quicker," one fan tweeted.

"This is just sad," another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans are devastated hearing that it could take years for Aaron Judge to recover. He's the heart and soul of the team, and they need the team's captain in the lineup to compete for and in the postseason.

Fans are preparing for the worst. The team has been inconsistent at the plate with Judge on the IL. They need other players to step up and turn it on at the plate.

New York Yankees need Aaron Judge in the lineup

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The New York Yankees have looked shaky without Aaron Judge in the lineup. Some core players have failed to step up and take over, with the team missing its best player.

Giancarlo Stanton hasn't gotten the ball rolling after coming off the IL. He's hitting .207/.272/.407 with 20 home runs. But lately, he's turned up the heat at the plate, going 5-for-18 in his last five games.

Another player struggling on this team is DJ LeMahieu. He's hitting .221/.287/.363 with seven home runs. In his last four games, he's hitting 2-for-15. This is far from the player he has been nearly his whole career.

The Bronx Bombers sit in third place in the American League East. They are eight games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who lead the division, and a game behind the Baltimore Orioles for second.

The Yankees need to kick it in gear. They can't wait for Judge to return to the lineup for players to start turning up the heat.

