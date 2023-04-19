The New York Yankees are looking to make a few bucks by selling Japanese Shohei Ohtani jerseys in the team store as part of this week's highly-anticipated series against the Los Angeles Angels.

The jerseys – which feature Ohtani's name in Japanese characters on the back – are not in the design of the familiar Yankee pinstripes, although many New Yorkers hope that will be the case next season.

In a red-letter series on the MLB schedule, Shohei Ohtani, the 2021 American League MVP, led his Angels into Yankee Stadium to face 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees.

Visions of an Ohtani jersey for sale inside the stadium only whetted the appetite of Yankees fans for the prospect of the impending free agent inking a long-term deal with the Bronx Bombers this coming offseason.

At that point, a Yankees Ohtani jersey may just break the all-time record for MLB jersey sales.

Many Yankees fans were all-too ready to buy even a non-New York Ohtani jersey, as if their handover of dollars might somehow help their team raise funds for a run at the pitching/hitting phenomenon who is set to hit the open market after the 2023 season.

It has been predicted in certain circles that offers for Ohtani could hit half-a-billion dollars this winter. If he is to become baseball's first $500 million man, there are very few teams that could afford that financial outlay. The Yankees, at least on paper, are one of those organizations.

Shohei Ohtani quickly made his presence felt in the series, hitting a two-run home run in the first inning to put the New York Yankees quickly in the hole on their own field Tuesday.

Not all members of Yankee Nation were pleased to see jerseys of a player that still represents an opposing team for sale in their team store.

For that matter, Angels fans were somewhat taken aback as well.

"A day which will live in infamy." This just seems unnecessary.

Shohei Ohtani did not impress the first time he faced the New York Yankees in the Bronx

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during batting practice.

It feels like a long time ago, but Ohtani was did not impress the first time he played in Yankee Stadium. On June 30, 2021, he made his debut on the hallowed ground, but only lasted for two outs on the mound. He gave up seven earned runs in his brief 41-pitch outing, as his ERA leapt from 2.58 to 3.60. He popped up for an out in his only at-bat.

