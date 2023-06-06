Create

New York Yankees fans react to smoke from Canadian wildfires shrouding Yankee Stadium: "Toronto trying to screw us over even when they don’t play us"

By Tom Carothers
Modified Jun 06, 2023 23:30 GMT
As the New York Yankees took the field against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, the Big Apple looked like 1800s London as the city was shrouded in smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The National Weather Service issured an Air Quality Alert for New York City and much of the northeast United States as thick smoke from the long-raging fires descended from north of the border.

Here’s what Yankee Stadium looks like right now because of the Canadian wildfires(via @marioagomez_1) https://t.co/0VI6MROn1z

Even though their team is playing Chicago, New York Yankees fans are fully blaming the Toronto Blue Jays, their hated American League East rival, for the surreal scenes at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees have a three-game lead on the Blue Jays in the AL East standings. New York enters Tuesday's game at 36-25, with Toronto at 33-28.

@TalkinYanks @marioagomez_1 Toronto trying to screw us over even when they don't play us
@TalkinYanks @marioagomez_1 Blue jays really trying anything at this point
@TalkinYanks @marioagomez_1 Guys when we say "smoking that manoah pack" we didn't mean to do it literally

The air quality alert notes that air pollution in the vicinity of Yankee Stadium is unhealthy for people with heart or lung disease, children and those over 65 years of age.

ABC 7 in New York quoted New York University environmental health expert Dr. Jack Caravanos saying that the air quality is three times worse than normal due to the smoke:

"As time goes on, the air outside a building will ultimately equal the air outside, so for homes, restaurants, delicatessens, the air quality inside will pretty much match the air quality outside, especially as this thing goes on for a few days."

So, even those New York Yankees fans cozying up in the enclosed luxury boxes will eventually be affected.

@TalkinYanks @marioagomez_1 Doesn’t sound safe to be there playing baseball.
@TalkinYanks @TimBuckleyWX @marioagomez_1 I hope the Yankees are not playing tonight! They will be sick!
@TalkinYanks @marioagomez_1 They really shouldn’t be playing in this. It’s bad for their heath and the health of the fans.

As of Monday, there were reported to be 413 fires burning across Canada, with those in the province of Quebec affecting New York City the most.

Those not hunkering down to watch the New York Yankees game were outside taking their own photos of the eerie scenes in and around Gotham.

@TalkinYanks @marioagomez_1 Sun currently in NJ https://t.co/TvnE4utAIF
@TalkinYanks @marioagomez_1 Here's my view. Looks like a scene out of the Wizard of Oz. https://t.co/7qLiWalZD8
@TalkinYanks @marioagomez_1 I live on Long Island about 18 miles outside of Manhattan. I just went out to the store and my eyes are messed up feom the smoke. It’s pretty bad over here too. Can’t imagine what it must be like close to those fires. This is crazy. Check out the sun! https://t.co/gr2kbM9raq

As for Canada itself ... well, sorry.

@TalkinYanks @marioagomez_1 https://t.co/SxpeDxYlbk

New York Yankees initially looked at doming new Yankee Stadium

General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt of the New York Yankees walks onto the field before facing the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 6.
General view of hazy conditions resulting from Canadian wildfires as Clarke Schmidt of the New York Yankees walks onto the field before facing the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 6.

Much like with when the New York Mets initial concepts for Citi Field, a retractable roof was part of plan for new Yankee Stadium when unveiled in 2001. However, those plans were scrapped by 2004 when final designs for the ballpark were unveiled in 2004. The elimination of the roof reportedly saved $200 million in construction costs.

