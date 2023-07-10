Frequent viewers of the MLB Network will know Sean Casey. A former multiple-tome All-Star in his own right, Casey has been brought in to iron out the hitting kinks of baseball's most storied team.

On July 10, the New York Yankees announced that they had hired Casey as their new hitting coach. A former well-known star, Casey has spent the last decade working in the broadcast sphere.

Over the past 30 days, Yankees hitters have posted a mere .223 batting average. The second lowest-batting average in the AL during that period of time, Dylan Lawson, the former hitting coach, was fired following the Yankees' loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Sean Casey will indeed be the Yankees’ next hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic Sean Casey will indeed be the Yankees’ next hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic.

"Sean Casey will indeed be the Yankees’ next hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic" - Ken Rosenthal

Casey has not appeared in an MLB game since 2008, when he retired as a member of the Boston Red Sox. Although he may not be the most widely-known name to Yankees fans, many welcome the shuffle from their struggling ballclub.

Niles Cooper @NilesCooper1 @Ken_Rosenthal



Reminds me of the jolt Nick Swisher brought to the Yanks in ‘09 @TheAthletic The Sean Casey energy in that clubhouse is JUST WHAT WE NEED.Reminds me of the jolt Nick Swisher brought to the Yanks in ‘09 @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic The Sean Casey energy in that clubhouse is JUST WHAT WE NEED.Reminds me of the jolt Nick Swisher brought to the Yanks in ‘09

However, those who do reckognize his name have shared some rather optimistic thoughts. With a record of 49-42 on the season, the team continues to lag in their division, and currently sit eight games behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who lead the AL East.

BBALLBABE @BBALLBABE6 @Ken_Rosenthal Excited for the Mayor 🏼 @TheAthletic Great move! Sean Casey has always been a student of the game and has so much knowledge and imput to share as a hitting coach, the Yankees will benefit greatly from him. Watch.Excited for the Mayor @TheMayorsOffice @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Great move! Sean Casey has always been a student of the game and has so much knowledge and imput to share as a hitting coach, the Yankees will benefit greatly from him. Watch. 👀 Excited for the Mayor @TheMayorsOffice 👏🏼

jaylen W @jaylenw39127750 @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic As long as he teaches the Yankees how to play small ball and situational hitting I’m good with it @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic As long as he teaches the Yankees how to play small ball and situational hitting I’m good with it

A 49-year old native of New Jersey nicknamed "The Mayor", Sean Casey grew up in Pittsburgh. He began to gain MLB attention after hitting .386 at Virginia State University during his freshman year of 1993.

In 1997, he made his MLB debut for the Cleveland Indians. After appearing in just 6 games that season for Cleveland, Casey was traded to the Cincinnati Reds the following season. In 1999, Casey hit .332/.399/.539 with 25 home runs and 99 RBIs in a breakout season for the Reds.

Robert Laflamme @RobertL79051288 @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Great choice and he has a great attitude!! He can get along with anyone and he knows hitting @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Great choice and he has a great attitude!! He can get along with anyone and he knows hitting

Sean Casey may be just what the Yankees need

While things have not been easy since Aaron Judge left the lineup, Yankees hitters have done themselves no favors. Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton are only just now pulling out of some of the worst hitting streaks of their careers, while DJ LeMathieu and Josh Donaldson have been far from outstanding.

If it were not for the Yankees bullpen, the best in baseball, it would be a much grimmer outlook for fans at the All-Star break. While Casey remains unproven, perhaps his insight would be a very welcome breath of fresh air on the Yankees amidst their swinging issues.

