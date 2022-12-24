New York Yankees fans won't compare the new pairing of Carlos Correa and Francsico Lindor to the legendary duo of Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter. The similarities are certainly there, especially considering both teams play in New York. The New York Mets' duo haven't played a single game together yet, but their potential is off the charts.

The similarities in the acquisition are there as well, with Lindor being a homegrown talent and Correa being a late addition. Jeter had only ever played for the Yankees, whereas Rodriguez found success around the MLB before coming to the Yankees.

SNY Mets on Twitter drew comparisons, noting that one duo might be more amicable than the other.

Anytime unproven duos are compared to a Hall of Fame tandem, there are bound to be passionate responses. Especially for a team with as storied of a history as the New York Yankees. They have seen more than their fair share of superstars, but Derek Jeter remains among the most beloved. Just like Francisco Lindor is a fan favorite for the New York Mets fan base.

Niko Dresteniny @dresteniny @SNY_Mets @john_jastremski @AnthonyMcCarron Reminds me of that but Lindor is no Jeter. Jeter was a great American, played hard. Lindor is a baby that can't withstand boos @SNY_Mets @john_jastremski @AnthonyMcCarron Reminds me of that but Lindor is no Jeter. Jeter was a great American, played hard. Lindor is a baby that can't withstand boos

Carlos Correa proved himself to be a high-level player with the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins before coming to New York. Alex Rodriguez played at the MVP level with the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners before joining the New York Yankees. The similarities are certainly there, even if some fans feel it is too early to make them.

Joseph Gonzalez @Acehardlight98 @SNY_Mets @john_jastremski . i love it though @AnthonyMcCarron imagine your ownership spending so much money and the first thing you do is talk about the yankees. i love it though @SNY_Mets @john_jastremski @AnthonyMcCarron imagine your ownership spending so much money and the first thing you do is talk about the yankees 😂😂😂😂😂. i love it though

Some New York Mets were more than welcoming of the comparison. Since they share a city, their success and failures are constantly compared. Since the New York Yankees duo have long retired, Mets fans feel they are taking the reins in New York. As the two teams enter 2023 with championship aspirations, their records will be constantly put up against one another.

Nick @nyck377 @SNY_Mets @john_jastremski @AnthonyMcCarron The biggest difference is that the better shortstop will be playing shortstop this time @SNY_Mets @john_jastremski @AnthonyMcCarron The biggest difference is that the better shortstop will be playing shortstop this time

EyesOnTheInsides @EInsides @SNY_Mets @john_jastremski @AnthonyMcCarron The shit those 2 are gonna do defensively together is going to be insaaaaane... I don't know that people are fully appreciating yet @SNY_Mets @john_jastremski @AnthonyMcCarron The shit those 2 are gonna do defensively together is going to be insaaaaane... I don't know that people are fully appreciating yet

A good rivalry is exactly what makes the MLB great, and the Yankees and Mets have one of the best in the MLB.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets are both capable of winning their leagues

New York Yankees v New York Mets

The Yankees finished in second place in the American League last year and made some key additions to surpass the Houston Astros. The New York Mets have spent an inordinate amount of money and are one of the best teams on paper in the National League.

A World Series between the two New York teams would be one of the best series in the history of baseball, with more than a trophy on the line. One side would gain bragging rights for the foreseeable future, and that is priceless.

