New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been on the 10-day IL with a hip strain. The slugger sustained the injury last Thursday while sliding into a base. His absence has been a killer for the squad.

Since being placed on the IL, Judge has been working hard to get healthy. The team announced on Saturday that he is on pace to return on Tuesday, which is something the team desperately needs.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge is on track to return Tuesday and Luis Severino will make a rehab start in Triple-A next week, per @BryanHoch Aaron Judge is on track to return Tuesday and Luis Severino will make a rehab start in Triple-A next week, per @BryanHoch https://t.co/nYm71SPWE7

Alongside Judge, pitcher Luis Severino will make a start in Triple-A next week. Severino has been dealing with a strained lat that has sidelined him since the final week of spring training.

Injuries have plagued the Yankees this season. They've been without slugger Giancarlo Stanton for weeks as he's dealing with an injured left hamstring. At least the team is getting back one of their stars in Judge.

"This is GREAT news" - one fan tweeted.

"This team needs Judge back desperately"

New York Yankees fans are ecstatic to hear Aaron Judge is close to returning. Their offense has looked flat at times without him in the lineup.

A Tuesday return means Aaron Judge's first game back will be against the Oakland Athletics. They start a three-game series on Tuesday then the Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays again in a four-game series.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees need a break from these injuries

New York Yankees v Texas Rangers

The New York Yankees have found themselves in unfamiliar territory. They're in last place in the American League East. They're two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who sit in fourth place in the division, and 10 games behind the division-leading Rays.

The team has been dealing with the injury bug all season long. Aside from Stanton, Judge, and Severino's injury, the team still hasn't seen Carlos Rodon or Frankie Montas this season.

Rodon has been on the IL since spring training with a forearm injury that has recently spiraled into a back issue. His signing in the offseason is not looking good so far.

Montas has also been on the IL since the offseason. He had labrum surgery in February. Manager Aaron Boone has stated that he could begin throwing soon but did not specify a return date.

Nobody could have envisioned all of these injuries, but that's baseball. Guys must step up for their injured teammates, or it will be a long season.

