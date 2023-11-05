It has been exactly 14 years since the New York Yankees last won a World Series title. Their last championship came during the 2009 season, and it has been dry in New York ever since.

The Bronx Bombers bested the Philadelphia Phillies 7-3 in Game 6 to capture their 27th title. They also did it in their first season at the new Yankee Stadium.

Hideki Matsui became a hero in this series. He went 8-for-13 (.615) with three home runs and eight RBIs, with six coming in Game 6 alone. This tied Bobby Richardson's single-game World Series record at the time.

Matsui was awarded the World Series MVP Award despite only appearing in three games. This was before the universal designated hitter rule came into play.

"The good ol days..." one fan posted.

"Take me back" another fan posted.

New York Yankees fans want to feel this type of excitement again. While they are a contender nearly every season, they have not made a World Series appearance since.

Fans are hoping they can return to this position next year. The fanbase has been patiently waiting for their team to return to glory.

The New York Yankees must make some moves in the offseason if they want to contend for a World Series title

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox - Game One

There is no hiding how disastrous this season was for the New York Yankees. They generated a ton of hype last offseason by re-signing Aaron Judge and bringing in Carlos Rodon. However, that hype would quickly diminish once the season got started.

Injuries plagued the team all season. Judge missed several months, Anthony Rizzo had to have his season cut short, and several pitchers could not stay healthy.

They missed the postseason and finished fourth in the AL East. Now, with manager Aaron Boone's job hanging in the balance, the Yankees must bounce back and perform better.

This means they will have to cut more paychecks this winter. Their biggest target will likely be Cody Bellinger. He checks all the boxes and is exactly what the Bronx Bombers need to make a difference.

They will also be one of the top suitors for Japanese flamethrower Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He is the biggest free-agent pitcher on the market and would fit in nicely with Gerrit Cole. Expect the Yankees to be one of the busiest teams over the next few months.