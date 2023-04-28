Aaron Hicks has been tormenting New York Yankees players for years. Now, the disgust for the light-hitting and now soft-fielding left fielder appears to be wafting onto the field.

Nathaniel Lowe hit a line drive to left field in the first innings of the Yankees' Thursday night game at the Texas Rangers. The ball zeroed in on Hicks, who appeared to lose the ball in the Globe Life Field lights. The ball careened off the outside of his glove and eventually had to be fielded by center fielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

The play was somehow ruled a double for Lowe rather than an obvious error on Hicks. But what set the play apart was the television camera catching Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole's visible look of disgust shot in Hicks' direction after he failed to make a fairly routine play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ Aaron Hicks makes Gerrit Cole mad Aaron Hicks makes Gerrit Cole mad https://t.co/aSco0Xtc0y

The gaffe proved to be harmless as Cole forced the next batter, Adolis Garcia, into an innings-ending pop-up to keep the Rangers off the board.

However, for a New York Yankees fanbase that has long been upset by Aaron Hicks continuing to take up space on their team, Cole's display of loathing in the direction of their public enemy no. 1 summed up everything they've been feeling for a long time.

Aaron Hicks' 2023 experience with the New York Yankees has been nothing short of a nightmare. Earlier this season, he was roundly mocked after reports surfaced that he had gone to manager Aaron Boone to complain about his lack of playing time in the first week of the season.

When he did finally start against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second series of the year, he promptly went 0-for-4 and was booed heavily every time he touched the bat. In his eighth season with the team, he is undoubtedly one of the least popular Yankees in recent memory.

Emily Nyman @EmSheDoesIt @PlayoffTanaka_ LOLOL SAME REACTION HE HAD ABOUT CLINT MISSING A FLYBALL BACK IN 2020 @PlayoffTanaka_ LOLOL SAME REACTION HE HAD ABOUT CLINT MISSING A FLYBALL BACK IN 2020

Hicks has continued to struggle through the 14 games he has played in, often looking lost in left field — though he has somehow avoided getting an error, even on this latest miscue. At the plate, his average improved by 18 points by going 1-for-4 on Thursday.

New York Sports @NYCSports247 @PlayoffTanaka_ Do you remember when ppl called him a 5 tool player @PlayoffTanaka_ Do you remember when ppl called him a 5 tool player

Bronx Brady @bronxbrady @PlayoffTanaka_ Haha no it’s okay we didn’t need to sign a Left Fielder we have Aaron hicks! @PlayoffTanaka_ Haha no it’s okay we didn’t need to sign a Left Fielder we have Aaron hicks! https://t.co/OZuMZm0Q9g

𝒮𝒶𝓂 𝑅𝑒𝒸𝒸𝑜 @CoachRecco @PlayoffTanaka_ It’s time! Hicks has to go. I really can’t believe he plays professional baseball. @PlayoffTanaka_ It’s time! Hicks has to go. I really can’t believe he plays professional baseball.

New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge left Thursday's game with a sore left hip. With outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Harrison Bader already on the injury list and Judge's status in doubt, New York may be forced to play Aaron Hicks for the foreseeable future simply for lack of any other options.

Bill Feldberg @Bill_Feldberg @PlayoffTanaka_ Hicks has to feel like he’s on an island at this point. @PlayoffTanaka_ Hicks has to feel like he’s on an island at this point.

New York Yankees stuck with Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice.

For a team with continual postseason aspirations such as the New York Yankees, the Hicks dilemma has become toxic in and around the team. A .230 career batter, Hicks has not met even that mild standard since 2019.

From 2020 through 2022, he has hit .225, .194 and .216 and hasn't heard much other than constant booing since 2018. In what stands to be a career season for the 33-year-old, Aaron Hicks hit .248 with 27 home runs. He has hit just 30 homers combined in the four seasons since.

The really bad news for Yankees fans is that Hicks is signed through 2025.

Poll : 0 votes