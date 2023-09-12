After barely playing in the major leagues all season, Estevan Florial now finds himself leading off for the New York Yankees in September. The team should have been spending these last few weeks trying to secure the American League East. Instead, disaster after disaster have led to a player with 54 career at-bats leading off.

Yankees fans are none too pleased with this lineup, even with the knowledge that they aren't still trying to compete. Florial is a talented player who could be a good depth option for the Yankees, but he is not ready to be their leadoff hitter. The doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox may have forced them into this position, but it seems unlikely there are no other options.

The New York Yankees announced the lineup via X, formerly known as Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The leadoff spot is typically reserved for the most consistent hitter on the team, which Estevan Florial is certainly not. Being followed by Aaron Judge could help him throughout the game, but to start off, all eyes will be on him. Perhaps this is the opportunity he needs to finally breakthrough, but fans are doubtful.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This series against the Red Sox is really one the Yankees are playing for pride. The Boston Red Sox are their biggest rivals, and knocking them off in September always makes them feel better. With Carlos Rodon on the mound, they should have a good opportunity if the offense can put it together.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 2023 Yankees have been far from consistent, with this barren lineup a direct consequence of their season. If they were playing for anything tangible, you could be sure Estevan Florial wouldn't be leading off. It is not the end of the world giving him playing time, but many Yankees fans would rather see other prospects in the role.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Yankees fanbase has been through a lot this season, so it's not surprising to see such a passionate response to this lacklustre lineup.

Will Estevan Florial stay with the New York Yankees next season?

Florial made his MLB debut with the New York Yankees back in 2020, but didn't make much of an impact. He has only played a few games in the major leagues and has never been a part of the Yankees' long term plans.

Considering promising young players like Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe are available, Florial could be getting pushed off the roster.