The New York Yankees have struggled offensively at times this season. They've only gotten consistent power at the plate from outfielder Harrison Bader, who's been on fire since his debut. He's hitting .429 with three home runs.

Other Yankees hitters haven't turned it on yet. So far, they're hitting .235 as a team, ranking them 23rd in the league. The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals have a better team batting average than the Bronx Bombers. Hitting coach Dillion Lawson isn't letting things like that get to him or his team.

Lawson doesn't concern himself with rankings or things of that nature. He has to be the most positive person in the clubhouse as the hitting coach. Hitting a baseball in the big leagues is one of the hardest things to do. He doesn't want his hitters going up there worrying. He wants them confident and ready to go in the box.

Once a hitter steps into the box and lets his mind wander, the at-bat is over, and the pitcher has won. Being a hitting coach is a tough job. He can't fill his player's heads with too much information, but he can't let them go up there without a plan of attack.

"That's a great message to send when your job is coaching offense," one fan tweeted.

"It shows," another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans can't believe their hitting coach doesn't care about offensive statistics. As the hitting coach, they think the team's offensive rankings should be the utmost priority.

Charlie Tarry @CharlieTarry @ChrisKirschner As a hitting coach it seems like you should probably care about team offensive statistics. @ChrisKirschner As a hitting coach it seems like you should probably care about team offensive statistics.

Matt Goodman @chefmattg17 @ChrisKirschner Spoken like a true disciple of Cashman and Boone @ChrisKirschner Spoken like a true disciple of Cashman and Boone

Lawson feels the team should stabilize soon. Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader just returned to the lineup. Stanton is nearing his return to the lineup as well. He's not worried.

Are things falling apart for the New York Yankees?

Oakland Athletics v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees come into Thursday with a 21-17 record. They are eight games out of first place, but they could close the gap this weekend. They take on the Tampa Bay Rays for a four-game series starting Thursday.

A 21-17 record isn't a bad start. If you put the Yankees in the American League Central, they'd be tied for first place in the division. The American League East is just so competitive this season. Every team in the division seems to have what it takes to make the postseason.

The Yankees aren't playing terrible baseball. They need the rest of the division to slow down.

