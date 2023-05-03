Yankees fans can be demanding and expect a lot from their players, just ask Aaron Hicks. It has been a tough year for Hicks, who has been heavily criticized by the fanbase. The outfielder has been poor with the bat and erratic on the field over the past three seasons.
On Tuesday, however, Yankees fans offered Hicks an olive branch. Hicks started in left field against the Cleveland Guardians and although he finished 0-3 on the night, the crowd did their best to offer him some encouragement.
Despite a touching moment where fans chanted Hicks' name, the Yankees outfielder seemed distant and uninterested. Yankees fans were disappointed to see one of their own acknowledge the crowd in such a dismissive manner.
Hicks has failed to live up to expectations in the Bronx and fans are fed up.
In 2021, Hicks finished with a subpar .194/.294/.333 slash line.
His batting average improved slight in 2022 but his offensive output was once again poor. He finished with a .216/.330/.313 slash line and recorded just eight home runs and 40 RBIs over 130 games.
Hicks has had just seven hits after 48 at-bats this year and is yet to record a home run. He has just one RBI on the season and an abysmal .358 OPS.
The New York Yankees signed Aaron Hicks to a 7-year, $70 million extension in 2019
The fact that Aaron Hicks is set to earn in excess of $10 million this year is concerning. He is the ninth highest paid Yankee on the roster. He earns more than outfielders Harrison Bader, Oswaldo Cabrera, Willie Calhoun and Franchy Cordero combined.
Many are calling for the club to trade Hicks. The fact that the club signed him to a seven-year, $70 million extension in 2019 will make it difficult for the New York Yankees to get him off the books.
Despite the hefty contract, the clock seems to be ticking on his time in New York. If Hicks doesn't improve on the field, it's difficult to see him sticking around in a high-pressure environment like Yankee Stadium.