Yankees fans can be demanding and expect a lot from their players, just ask Aaron Hicks. It has been a tough year for Hicks, who has been heavily criticized by the fanbase. The outfielder has been poor with the bat and erratic on the field over the past three seasons.

On Tuesday, however, Yankees fans offered Hicks an olive branch. Hicks started in left field against the Cleveland Guardians and although he finished 0-3 on the night, the crowd did their best to offer him some encouragement.

Despite a touching moment where fans chanted Hicks' name, the Yankees outfielder seemed distant and uninterested. Yankees fans were disappointed to see one of their own acknowledge the crowd in such a dismissive manner.

Steve Brunn @steven_brunn @itsmrevandaniel He def doesn’t want to be here. U can run literally anyone out there to replace him. @itsmrevandaniel He def doesn’t want to be here. U can run literally anyone out there to replace him.

𝚐𝚒𝚋𝚜𝟼𝟸𝟼 @gibs626 @itsmrevandaniel next time i hope they skip him then @itsmrevandaniel next time i hope they skip him then

Andrew G. @hoosiers23 @itsmrevandaniel Maybe they should just shout Franchy’s name when it’s his turn @itsmrevandaniel Maybe they should just shout Franchy’s name when it’s his turn

snbns @snbns @itsmrevandaniel Wow this guy sucks. I can’t believe he’s still out there. I’d literally want anyone else but him in the lineup. Get him off the team. @itsmrevandaniel Wow this guy sucks. I can’t believe he’s still out there. I’d literally want anyone else but him in the lineup. Get him off the team.

Romeo @Romeo2479 @itsmrevandaniel Hicks your a loser barely reacting @itsmrevandaniel Hicks your a loser barely reacting

Owen Mohler @OwenMohler @itsmrevandaniel Once you don’t want to participate in the roll call, you need to go @itsmrevandaniel Once you don’t want to participate in the roll call, you need to go

Vincent Vitulli @VVSwatt @itsmrevandaniel Imagine getting paid 10 million a year and being this miserable. @itsmrevandaniel Imagine getting paid 10 million a year and being this miserable.

Cam 🇺🇦 @JudgesTorres @itsmrevandaniel Lmaooo dude hates us, I don’t blame him but also… like.. play better lol @itsmrevandaniel Lmaooo dude hates us, I don’t blame him but also… like.. play better lol

Hicks has failed to live up to expectations in the Bronx and fans are fed up.

In 2021, Hicks finished with a subpar .194/.294/.333 slash line.

His batting average improved slight in 2022 but his offensive output was once again poor. He finished with a .216/.330/.313 slash line and recorded just eight home runs and 40 RBIs over 130 games.

Hicks has had just seven hits after 48 at-bats this year and is yet to record a home run. He has just one RBI on the season and an abysmal .358 OPS.

The New York Yankees signed Aaron Hicks to a 7-year, $70 million extension in 2019

Aaron Hicks looks on during batting practice before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium

The fact that Aaron Hicks is set to earn in excess of $10 million this year is concerning. He is the ninth highest paid Yankee on the roster. He earns more than outfielders Harrison Bader, Oswaldo Cabrera, Willie Calhoun and Franchy Cordero combined.

Many are calling for the club to trade Hicks. The fact that the club signed him to a seven-year, $70 million extension in 2019 will make it difficult for the New York Yankees to get him off the books.

Despite the hefty contract, the clock seems to be ticking on his time in New York. If Hicks doesn't improve on the field, it's difficult to see him sticking around in a high-pressure environment like Yankee Stadium.

