New York Yankees fans unfazed by news of Matt Carpenter heading to 60-day IL: "Carp 60 day IL means absolutely nothing btw", "Matt Carpenter is just a roster move guys don’t worry"

After a stellar start to his New York Yankees career, Matt Carpenter has endeared himself to the Yankee faithful. Their separation from each other, however, will have to wait a little longer as the slugger was recently moved to the 60-day injury list by the team.

Yankees fans, meanwhile, just shrugged off the recent news about Carpenter, as they know that despite his IL listing, he could possibly be back come playoff time.

joe @BurdenBurner @Yankees Carp 60 day IL means absolutely nothing btw @Yankees Carp 60 day IL means absolutely nothing btw

pardo 🧸 @Hardpard @Yankees I’m assuming it’s retroactive for carp and he can be back at anytime @Yankees I’m assuming it’s retroactive for carp and he can be back at anytime

Matt Carpenter's placement in the 60-day IL means that he'll effectively be shut down for the regular season. He could, however, make a comeback as early as the American League Division Series. This news alarmed some Yankees fans who weren't used to the intricacies of injury lists and player activations.

Some fans, meanwhile, paid almost no attention to the news as they're used to the absence of Carpenter after being out for a while.

Steve @SteveZim16 @Yankees DON’T FREAK OUT CARP HAS ALREADY BEEN ON THE IL FOR LONG ENOUGH THIS MEANS NOTHING @Yankees DON’T FREAK OUT CARP HAS ALREADY BEEN ON THE IL FOR LONG ENOUGH THIS MEANS NOTHING

André Jamil @andrejamilr @oreilly_luke @Yankees nothing, just a regular roster move simce he'll be retroactive to more than 60 days by the time he comes back @oreilly_luke @Yankees nothing, just a regular roster move simce he'll be retroactive to more than 60 days by the time he comes back

Carpenter's presence has certainly been missed by the Yankees dugout, not only because of his production but also as a morale booster for the team.

Matt Carpenter's surprising season

The former St. Louis Cardinals stalwart surprised the baseball world on May 26 after signing with the New York Yankees. The 36-year-old veteran seemed nothing but a fly-on-the-wall roster move for the Yankees.

However, the three-time All-Star had other plans and wanted to show everyone that he could still play at a Major League level. Matt Carpenter blasted a solo home run in just his second game back in the majors against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 27.

Carpenter was electric during the months of June and July, as the slugger seemed to be hitting nothing but home runs. He batted .306 with four home runs in June and even improved in July to a .356 with nine home runs.

Unfortunately, his hot streak came to an end in early August after he fouled a ball off his left foot that left him with a fracture. He hasn't returned since.

In 128 at-bats, Carpenter owns a slash line of .305/.412/1.139 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs.

Poll : 0 votes