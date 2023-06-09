With Aaron Judge on the injured list, the New York Yankees will rely heavily on their top tier stars to step up. Unfortunately, the team is off to a rough start without their captain.

New York lost the second game of the three-game series versus the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Thursday. The manner in which they lost will be concerning for the fanbase. The number two, three and four hitters — Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton — recorded zero hits. To make matters worse, three-time All-Star DJ LeMahieu also failed to record a hit.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Torres, Rizzo, Stanton and LeMahieu went 0-for-15 with three walks in the loss



The rest of the lineup went 9-for-20 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk Torres, Rizzo, Stanton and LeMahieu went 0-for-15 with three walks in the lossThe rest of the lineup went 9-for-20 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk

Overall, the four players went 0-15 and failed to record a single run on the night. It is a shocking statistic from a group that has combined for 11 All-Star appearances and one MVP.

Fans could hardly believe what they had to endure on Thursday night. Yankees fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations after a dismal display from the offense.

retrojay23 @gardner23_jason @TalkinYanks This team is soft. Just looking for excuses without Judge. Cashman built this mess

Alonzo @Rodneagle1 @TalkinYanks Team is nothing without Judge. Now we have to rely on a rookie pitcher to avoid a sweep. What a joke!

. @midrangeruss @TalkinYanks ofc when judge goes down rizzo starts his worst slump of the year

Summer of George @Georgieee_Boy @TalkinYanks This is why they lost. There's more than enough talent on this team to win without Judge, especially against teams like the White Sox.

nycpitt @pitnyysznn

nycpitt @pitnyysznn offseason we said judge carried @TalkinYanks blame goes on cashman .. alloffseason we said judge carried

The top of the lineup failed to get anything going against a struggling pitcher that entered the game with an ERA over 6.00. The White Sox' Lance Lynn gave up five earned runs on the night and his ERA jumped to 6.72 on the season after another poor outing.

With Judge's return date yet to be announced, the Yankees will require their veteran hitters to put some runs on the board. Rizzo and Stanton will need to improve for the New York Yankees to have any hope of making up ground on the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.

The New York Yankees' 297 total runs ranks them 9th in the majors

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium

Even without Aaron Judge, there is plenty of talent in this lineup.

Giancarlo Stanton was named the National League MVP in 2017 with the Miami Marlins. He recorded 35 and 31 home runs in the 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Anthony Rizzo is a three-time All-Star who finished with 32 homers and 75 RBIs last season.

DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres combined for 122 RBIs in 2022.

The New York Yankees trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 8.5 games as we approach the mid-season mark. Injuries have been a serious concern for the pitching staff. If this team hopes to be in the playoff picture in September, it will need the offense to improve significantly.

