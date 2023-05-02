Monday night's 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians was perhaps the final straw for New York Yankees fans regarding manager Aaron Boone.

With one out in the ninth innings, starting pitcher Domingo German at 88 pitches and having given up his second hit of the game, Boone came out with the hook.

On came closer Clay Holmes instead. In the blink of an eye, everything German had built came crashing down. Holmes and Wandy Peralta gave up two hits and two walks between them, enabling the Guardians to score three runs in the come-from-behind victory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The loss was the Yankees' fourth in a row and dropped the team to 15-15 for the season so far.

As the losses have begun to mount, the hatred of New York Yankees fans has become laser-focused on Aaron Boone.

Before the game, Boone went on the Talkin' Yanks podcast and preached patience with the team's struggles, saying:

"We're capable with everyone out there of going out and getting a W... Great things are coming for us."

However, most fans felt that the team would be much more capable of going out and "getting a W" without what was seen as Boone's ham-fisted on-field decisions.

Sportsmaster @Sportsm8894604 @TalkinYanks if the Yankees wanna win, Boone should be fired TONIGHT, NO MORE EXCUSES @TalkinYanks if the Yankees wanna win, Boone should be fired TONIGHT, NO MORE EXCUSES

After snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the New York Yankees are all alone in last place in the American League East. The team entered the day tied with the Boston Red Sox for the bottom spot, but now have the basement all to themselves after Boston topped the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The Short Porch @short_porch Absolute disaster masterclass from Aaron Boone. Overmanaging and mismanaging. How do you bring Clay in there? Absolute disaster masterclass from Aaron Boone. Overmanaging and mismanaging. How do you bring Clay in there?

Jimmy Randazzo @JimmyRandazzo Fire Aaron Boone.



My goodness what a disaster of a manager. Fire Aaron Boone. My goodness what a disaster of a manager.

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs That loss is completely on Aaron Boone. What a fucking loser That loss is completely on Aaron Boone. What a fucking loser

New York is currently on pace to finish with its worst record since going 76-86 under manager Stump Merrill in 1992. Needless to say, for a team that hasn't won a World Series since 2009, the team seems to be headed in the wrong direction.

James Mauro @JMauro28 LOL the Yankees finally have a chance to win a game but Aaron Boone decided to manage. LOL the Yankees finally have a chance to win a game but Aaron Boone decided to manage.

roseanne 🥀 @HoodieFrazier Aaron Boone should be fired immediately after this game for the decision to go to Clay before Wandy ALONE Aaron Boone should be fired immediately after this game for the decision to go to Clay before Wandy ALONE

Even celebrity Guardians fans came out to thank Aaron Boone for his managerial gaffe.

Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano Most improbable Guardians win of the year. Thank you, Aaron Boone, for pulling German after 88 pitches. Most improbable Guardians win of the year. Thank you, Aaron Boone, for pulling German after 88 pitches.

Some New York Yankees fans are taking a grassroots approach to their desire to have Boone removed as the team's manager. Instead of "taking it to the streets" as previous generations did, they're busting out the hashtag.

How much longer can Aaron Boone last with the New York Yankees?

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks out to the mound

Boone has two 100-win seasons to his name as Yankees manager, and New York came up just one victory short with 99 wins in 2022. However, the Bronx Bombers have not gone to the World Series since Boone took over as manager. They've made it to the American League Championship Series twice but lost to the Houston Astros on both occasions.

Poll : 0 votes