New York Yankees fans want Aaron Boone axed after he pulls Domingo German in ninth, bullpen blows lead, team loses again: "Should be fired tonight" 

By Tom Carothers
Modified May 02, 2023 02:33 GMT
Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees
Domingo German #0 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians

Monday night's 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians was perhaps the final straw for New York Yankees fans regarding manager Aaron Boone.

With one out in the ninth innings, starting pitcher Domingo German at 88 pitches and having given up his second hit of the game, Boone came out with the hook.

On came closer Clay Holmes instead. In the blink of an eye, everything German had built came crashing down. Holmes and Wandy Peralta gave up two hits and two walks between them, enabling the Guardians to score three runs in the come-from-behind victory.

The loss was the Yankees' fourth in a row and dropped the team to 15-15 for the season so far.

Unreal loss https://t.co/Vs4rcuFfIF

As the losses have begun to mount, the hatred of New York Yankees fans has become laser-focused on Aaron Boone.

Before the game, Boone went on the Talkin' Yanks podcast and preached patience with the team's struggles, saying:

"We're capable with everyone out there of going out and getting a W... Great things are coming for us."

However, most fans felt that the team would be much more capable of going out and "getting a W" without what was seen as Boone's ham-fisted on-field decisions.

Aaron Boone tonight https://t.co/S3JDhbhb2X
@TalkinYanks if the Yankees wanna win, Boone should be fired TONIGHT, NO MORE EXCUSES
@Yankees Most offensive loss of the season and 1000% on Boone. @AaronBoone should be fired tonight. https://t.co/I1SbO5huti

After snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, the New York Yankees are all alone in last place in the American League East. The team entered the day tied with the Boston Red Sox for the bottom spot, but now have the basement all to themselves after Boston topped the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 at Fenway Park on Monday night.

Absolute disaster masterclass from Aaron Boone. Overmanaging and mismanaging. How do you bring Clay in there?
Fire Aaron Boone. My goodness what a disaster of a manager.
That loss is completely on Aaron Boone. What a fucking loser

New York is currently on pace to finish with its worst record since going 76-86 under manager Stump Merrill in 1992. Needless to say, for a team that hasn't won a World Series since 2009, the team seems to be headed in the wrong direction.

LOL the Yankees finally have a chance to win a game but Aaron Boone decided to manage.
Aaron Boone should be fired immediately after this game for the decision to go to Clay before Wandy ALONE

Even celebrity Guardians fans came out to thank Aaron Boone for his managerial gaffe.

Most improbable Guardians win of the year. Thank you, Aaron Boone, for pulling German after 88 pitches.

Some New York Yankees fans are taking a grassroots approach to their desire to have Boone removed as the team's manager. Instead of "taking it to the streets" as previous generations did, they're busting out the hashtag.

FIRE AARON BOONE! Make it a trending hashtag #FireBoone

How much longer can Aaron Boone last with the New York Yankees?

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks out to the mound
Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks out to the mound

Boone has two 100-win seasons to his name as Yankees manager, and New York came up just one victory short with 99 wins in 2022. However, the Bronx Bombers have not gone to the World Series since Boone took over as manager. They've made it to the American League Championship Series twice but lost to the Houston Astros on both occasions.

Edited by Veer Badani
