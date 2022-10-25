New York Yankees fans: "Yanks are clowns", "I can’t stand this team anymore"

Now that they are out of the postseason, the next biggest event the New York Yankees organization will be looking forward to is the free agency period. A lot of interesting player subplots and storylines will come into play and will commence once the dust has been settled and the Fall Classic has been concluded.

For the most successful franchise in the MLB, anything other than a World Series title is considered a disappointment by its fans. After being swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS, many have questioned the tactics and approach that the team uses and the personnel fit that they are applying.

In an article posted on The Athletic by baseball insider Jim Bowden, it was speculated that the New York Yankees front office wouldn't chase big names in the free agency this offseason. The news ruffled some feathers in the Yankees fanbase.

Bowden: "Behind the scenes, the Yankees front office is telling people in the game that they don't plan to be players in the top free-agent shortstop market, which is expected to include Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson."

Yanks are clowns

Yea im on edge of becoming a dodgers fan lmao , I can't stand this team anymore

Negligence and franchise malpractice. Unreal

Sell the team Hal. #Yankees

It is theorized that the Yankees won't go for a marquee name, especially in the position of shortstop. While others were frustrated by the front office's lack of foresight to address their woes in the position, other portions of the fanbase and analysts completely understood the logic behind it.

Fans pleaded with the front office to develop young talents such as Anthony Volpe, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza, and give them the responsibility to man the position instead.

this is fine as long as we actually let the kids play next year

Its fine they dont go after a SS, but they better damn well NOT play IKF there. It should be Peraza's or Volpe no later than May.

im curious why favoring our prospects in this case is "embarrassing". we preach about them being smarter about where they spend money, this lines up with that.

And why would they when their two top prospects are shortstops???

They believe in their SS prospects so no one should be shocked by this.

According to the Bowden report, it was also rumored that the Yankees would instead splurge and spend most of their resources making sure that Aaron Judge would be back. Other priorities for the New York Yankees include the repair of their pitching staff and the acquisition of contact hitters.

New York Yankees' free agency list

Aaron Judge leads the list of Yankee free agents.

A mass exodus looms over the Bronx. Except for Anthony Rizzo, who has a player option for next year, which means he yields the power if he stays in the pinstripes or not, a lot of Yankees players will hit free agency this offseason.

Topping the list, of course, is none other than AL MVP candidate Aaron Judge. All eyes are on the Yankees front office to see whether or not they can lure back their franchise player.

Outfielders Andrew Benintendi, Matt Carpenter and Marwin Gonzalez (the only Yankee player among the three that were with the organization prior to this year) are eligible to be freely signed by other teams this offseason.

The controversial Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, Jameson Taillon, Chad Green and Luis Severino would also hit free agency as they are in the final years of their New York Yankees contracts. Of all the mentioned pitchers, only Severino is most likely to return as he has a team option in his contract.

