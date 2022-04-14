New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo showcases his bunting, leaves Twitter fans mesmerized

Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees is usually known for his dingers, but against the Toronto Blue Jays, he may have committed the perfect bunt. The star first baseman took advantage of Matt Chapman being off the third baseline as he sent the ball spinning toward the base. It barely landed on the right side of the foul line and was a fair ball.

The art of the bunt could make a comeback in the era of the infield shift, which is designed to put players in a position to play the ball where the batter usually hits it. In this case, it was Rizzo's bunting with no outs and no runners in scoring position that led to a single.

Below is a video of the bunt that impressed fans and players alike, posted by MLB Europe on Twitter.

While the New York Yankees eventually lost the game, the clip of Rizzo's bunt went viral on Twitter.

New York Yankees star Anthony Rizzo stuns Twitter

It's rare that the highlight of a bunt outshines a home run clip

Anthony Rizzo himself even seemed surprised when the ball landed in play and allowed him to reach first. The New York Yankees fans were equally bewildered and excited by the rather unique method of recording a single, reacting quickly on Twitter.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Anthony Rizzo bunt single Anthony Rizzo bunt single 🚨 Anthony Rizzo bunt single 🚨

Some even think this could be a way to beat the shift consistently.

For The Win @ForTheWin



ftw.usatoday.com/lists/yankees-… This was such a beautiful way to beat the shift. This was such a beautiful way to beat the shift. ftw.usatoday.com/lists/yankees-…

Surprise was the common denominator for most people watching!

Samit Sarkar @SamitSarkar Anthony Rizzo with the BUNT SINGLE to get on in the 9th, omg Anthony Rizzo with the BUNT SINGLE to get on in the 9th, omg

Anthony Rizzo certainly raised his stock with this bunt.

Ursula @urslovesthemets Anthony Rizzo is so awesome that he managed to make the worst bunt I've literally ever seen productive. #RepBx Anthony Rizzo is so awesome that he managed to make the worst bunt I've literally ever seen productive. #RepBx

The bunt was so unique it even surprised the bunter, and his reaction was captured on Twitter.

Sara Sanchez @BCB_Sara Rizzo surprising himself with his own power on this bunt. Rizzo surprising himself with his own power on this bunt. 😂 https://t.co/AXHIgpfvXF

The strategy behind the bunt was also sound, as pointed out by Ben Porter.

Ben Porter @Ben13Porter Rizzo bunting there was a perfect example of a great time to bunt. Down 2 in the 9th with no one on and no one out — a home run and a single are essentially the same so a bunt through the shift is perfect. Rizzo bunting there was a perfect example of a great time to bunt. Down 2 in the 9th with no one on and no one out — a home run and a single are essentially the same so a bunt through the shift is perfect.

The longtime Chicago Cubs star read the situation perfectly, as did this fan.

Curran Campbell @curran_campbell Rizzo should bunt there’s no reason to swing here against four outfielders when you need a base runner Rizzo should bunt there’s no reason to swing here against four outfielders when you need a base runner

Any time something ridiculous like a ninth-inning bunt happens for the New York Yankees, it's going to elicit quite the response on social media. While this perfectly placed bunt won't be recreated often, the intent of using the bunt to beat the defensive shift could become a trend in the MLB in 2022.

