Fans might be hopeless about the plight of the New York Yankees, but general manager Brian Cashman is confident of the current roster and did not participate in the trade deadline.

The Yankees are bottom of the American League East with a 55-51 record and are ten games behind the leaders Baltimore Orioles. They were struggling offensively, so fans were hopeful of a big move in the offensive direction. However, nothing of that sort happened, and the New York Yankees decided to continue with the current team.

Cashman explained that there wasn’t anyone worthy enough to be added to the roster. He didn’t think that any player could solve the Yankees' problems.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch



"In terms of the sell stuff, there's… Cashman: "I'm sure some people out there say tear it down and sell, and other people are out there saying to add something big. There wasn't a big thing to add, to be quite honest, that was going to solve the immediate problems that we had."In terms of the sell stuff, there's… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

“I'm sure some people out there say tear it down and sell, and other people are out there saying to add something big. There wasn't a big thing to add, to be quite honest, that was going to solve the immediate problems that we had.” – Brian Cashman said.

He added:

"In terms of the sell stuff, there's certainly a lot of players here that are talented, that playoff teams would like to get their hands on. But in terms of trying to pry that away from us, it wasn't really worth it. It was like, I'd rather just keep it and take a shot."

Cashman has full faith in the present lineup. While the Yankees are only 3.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card contention, he believes they can reach the playoffs.

Brian Cashman should have taken better decisions at trade deadline for New York Yankees

The Yankees struggle without Aaron Judge, who remains sidelined due to a fractured ligament in his right toe. Considering the same, it would have been better for Cashman to have traded for someone who could help the New York Yankees to the playoffs.

The team has a sub-par batting average of .230 in this season. That places them in penultima spot with the Oakland Athletics for the worst batting average in the MLB.