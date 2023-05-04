After the spectacle of the 2022 season, New York Yankees fans came to expect nothing short of excellence this season.

The team hit a league-high 254 home runs last year, battering the opposition en route to capturing their first AL East title since 2019. The Yankees also steamrolled their way to the ALCS, where they eventually lost.

However, 2023 is shaping up to be a rather stark departure from the success that the team enjoyed last year. Now with a season record of 17-15, the New York Yankees have sunk to last place in their division.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Understandably, fans are outraged and demanding that someone be held accountable. These feelings of dissatisfaction have gotten so pronounced that they are reaching the top eschelons of New York Yankees leadership.

This includes the Steinbrenner family, who own the franchise, and Brian Cashman, the team's general manager.

Recently, Cashman came out with comments aimed at dousing the red-hot anger of the fanbase. He also pointed to injuries as a top reason why the team has started out so sluggish. Speaking to ESPN, Cashman said:

"In the position we're in, we got to be thankful we're in a long season, because we're banged up so bad right now. ... If you want to convict someone, convict me."

The injuries that Cashman, who has held the GM role since 1998, was referring to are plentiful. However, two of the top criticisms aimed at him have been the acquisition of Carlos Rodon and Frankie Montas.

Rodon, who had a Cy Young-worthy season in 2022 as a member of the San Francisco Giants, inked a six-year deal worth $162 million this offseason. However, before he could even throw a pitch for the New York Yankees, he was sidelined with forearm issues.

Although he was slated to be back within weeks, the team's physicians have been hesitant to give the green light.

New York Porch Sports @nyporchsport Brian Cashman unsure who to blame for Yankees hitting slump:



“If I had hair, I’d be pulling it out,” the GM told MLB Network. “If I could push a button or find a way to buy more hits, yeah, I’d do that. It’s all a mystery why this team is where it is and I wish I could help.” Brian Cashman unsure who to blame for Yankees hitting slump:“If I had hair, I’d be pulling it out,” the GM told MLB Network. “If I could push a button or find a way to buy more hits, yeah, I’d do that. It’s all a mystery why this team is where it is and I wish I could help.” https://t.co/r8LWMvv5fE

"Brian Cashman unsure who to blame for Yankees hitting slump: 'If I had hair, I’d be pulling it out,' the GM told MLB Network. 'If I could push a button or find a way to buy more hits, yeah, I’d do that. It’s all a mystery why this team is where it is and I wish I could help.'" - New York Porch Sports

Another move that has haunted Brian Cashman was the August 2022 trade with the Oakland Athletics that brought pitcher Frankie Montas to town.

Montas led the league in starts in 2021, posting an ERA of 3.37 that season. However, it was announced on the eve of the season that he would be undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

There was further fodder for the anger of New York Yankees fans when they learned that Montas complained of shoulder issues at the time of the trade.

New York Yankees fans have seen worse under Brian Cashman

Things do indeed look rather dim for the New York Yankees faithful at this early juncture in the 2023 season. However, it bears remembering that the team has had worse years under Brian Cashman.

Moreover, he has overseen the successful development of many top prospects like Aaron Judge. Given that Cashman is a general manager who has stewarded his team to four World Series victories, Yankees fans might want to exemplify a little more patience.

Poll : 0 votes