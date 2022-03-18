Another injury haunts the New York Yankees, how will this fare for them ahead of the MLB Opening Day

The New York Yankees had a disappointing and frustrating showing from their pitching staff last year. Gerrit Cole took a step back in performance. The high-priced ace pitched 16 wins and eight losses to accompany an Earned Run Average of 3.32. The rest of the staff, meanwhile, pitched a lesser degree of success with the New York Yankees leaning heavily on their bullpen to get them to the playoffs.

New York Yankees have struggled with reliable starting pitching since their last World Series win in 2009

The last time the Yankees had a dominant rotation, it was headlined by C.C. Sabathia

One of the issues that hampered the Yankees staff was health. Only Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery threw more than 150 innings for the Bronx Bombers, with starters Jameson Taillon, Corey Kluber, Luis Severino and Domingo German all succumbing to injuries at various points in the season. With Kluber gone, Taillon and German are rehabbing injuries to regain the potential that encouraged the Yankees to bring them aboard. Taillon, who tore a tendon in his right ankle, was originally projected to return in May. However, he arrived at Spring Training with good news, predicting he will be ready to pitch on Opening Day this year.

Unfortunately, Domingo German is a different story. The Dominican pitcher is dealing with a shoulder injury he sustained in January and has been placed on the 60-day injured list, pointing to a late-spring return at the earliest. German hopes to turn his Major League career around. His raw talent has been unable to surface against tough American League East competition.

The move creates a roster spot for the recently re-signed Anthony Rizzo. The first baseman returns on a two-year pact with the Yankees after being acquired by the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline in 2021. The New York Yankees are anxiously searching for any reliability and stability they can find for the 2022 season.

As Opening Day approaches, General Manager Brian Cashman and Manager Aaron Boone will need to decide if there is enough on the current roster to take the stress off a taxed bullpen. If not, the Yankees will need to make more roster moves to go along with the major trade that brought in Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Twins. Gerrit Cole is a lock to get the ball for Opening Day; however, outside the ace, the Yankees rotation is questionable.

