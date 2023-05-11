Entering the 2022 postseason, the New York Yankees were considered one of the most dangerous offensive lineups in the league. Approximately eight months later, the club ranks 23rd in the majors in team batting average and 13th in total runs scored.

The return of MVP outfielder Aaron Judge has definitely provided the Yankees’ offense with a much needed boost. The team had been struggling without their captain and star player. Since his return, they are 2-0 and have averaged 10.5 runs and 10 hits per game.

The overall numbers, however, are still pretty poor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his recent piece for The Athletic, Chris Kirschner caught up with Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson to understand the reason for the drop in offensive output. Lawson was direct and candid with his response and seemed unfazed by the lineup’s poor form.

"I really don’t give a s*** where we rank in offensive stats."

The Yankees have improved over the last week, scoring 7, 7, 10 and 11 runs over their previous four games.

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner



“I really don’t give a shit where we rank in offensive stats."



More below for $2/month



theathletic.com/4500464/2023/0… I spoke with Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson about the state of the offense. When they're not playing arguably the worst team ever, it hasn't been pretty.“I really don’t give a shit where we rank in offensive stats."More below for $2/month I spoke with Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson about the state of the offense. When they're not playing arguably the worst team ever, it hasn't been pretty. “I really don’t give a shit where we rank in offensive stats." More below for $2/month theathletic.com/4500464/2023/0…

"I spoke with Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson about the state of the offense. When they're not playing arguably the worst team ever, it hasn't been pretty. 'I really don’t give a s*** where we rank in offensive stats.'" - Chris Kirschner

It is important to note, however, that three of those four games were against the last placed Oakland Athletics. The A’s currently have the worst record in the majors (8-30). They also rank last in the MLB in ERA (7.43), opponent batting average (.288) and home runs allowed (67).

Prior to their recent three-game series versus the A’s, the New York Yankees averaged just four runs per game. That number has jumped to 4.42 after the team put up 28 runs during the series sweep.

Injuries have been a major concern for a staggering New York Yankees offense

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees hits during batting practice before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium

The return of Harrison Bader and Aaron Judge will provide the New York Yankees with some much-needed firepower. The two outfielders will add some depth and experience to a young lineup.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Harrison Bader in eight games since returning from the injured list



12-for-26 (.462), 3 HR, 2 3B, 1.443 OPS Harrison Bader in eight games since returning from the injured list12-for-26 (.462), 3 HR, 2 3B, 1.443 OPS https://t.co/4BKNjUyBnR

"Harrison Bader in eight games since returning from the injured list 12-for-26 (.462), 3 HR, 2 3B, 1.443 OPS" - Talkin' Yanks

The club also has two former MVPs sidelined currently. Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson will likely return in the coming months.

Putting up runs against the Oakland Athletics is one thing, but the Yankees have a challenging upcoming schedule. Next up, the MLB-best 29-9 Tampa Bay Rays. That is followed up a tricky four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Ontario.

The New York Yankees offense will need to improve drastically if they hope to have any chance of defending their 2022 American League East title.

Poll : 0 votes