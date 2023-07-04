New York Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole and manager Aaron Boone appeared on the "Today Show" to discuss the team's impactful HOPE Week initiative. Since its inception in 2009, the Yankees have been dedicated to giving back to the community through this weeklong event.

During HOPE Week, the Yankees focus on highlighting and supporting individuals, families or organizations that deserve recognition for their inspiring stories.

"It's going to be emotional," Aaron Boone said. "ALS, unfortunately, we don't have a cure for. And those who have been touched by that disease, it's awful. One of ours in the baseball community, (the MLB Network's) Sarah Langs, is going to be one of those people that we get to honor.

"She's an amazing person, and she is working and thriving and living with it right now and we're going to get be around some amazing women tomorrow to honor them and hopefully shine more of a light on ALS."

Each day of the week, honorees are surprised with their dream day, where they get to share their experiences with the Yankees players, fans and media.

The outreach takes place at various locations in the community that holds significance to the honorees.

Sarah Langs' journey with ALS in MLB

Sarah Langs, right

Sarah Langs, a beloved figure in the baseball community, has shared her personal journey with ALS, and her heartfelt words remind people of the importance of expressing appreciation for others.

In her moving message, Langs reflects on the overwhelming kindness she has received since opening up about her diagnosis. From the baseball community to old friends and family, the outpouring of support has been awe-inspiring.

While grateful for the love and encouragement she has received, Sarah Langs highlights a deeper realization. In today's social media-driven world, expressions of appreciation for times of illness or loss are often reserved.

However, Langs is a reminder that everyone deserves to know how appreciated and loved they are, not just when faced with adversity.

Sarah Langs encouraged everyone to tangibly express our gratitude for others, to approach each day with a mindset of appreciation, recognizing the value and impact of those around us.

In her emotional plea, Sarah Langs urged people to emulate the sincerity and specificity of Lou Gehrig's famous speech, where he expressed gratitude for the people and moments that enriched his life.

Langs' powerful message serves as a gentle reminder to cherish the people in our lives and express our gratitude unreservedly. In doing so, we can create a culture of appreciation that uplifts and strengthens the bonds we share.

