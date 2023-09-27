There is no denying that the 2023 season was a complete failure for the New York Yankees. Already eliminated from postseason contention, they are on pace to finish fourth in the American League East.

Nobody could have envisioned this lackluster season from the Bronx Bombers. Many insiders had them as their favorite to win the division and compete for a World Series title.

Per NJ.com, a source close to owner Hal Steinbrenner believes change could be on the horizon. Steinbrenner is growing impatient with this team and wants them to return to their winning ways.

"[Steinbrenner] has had enough" said the source.

Many New York Yankees fans have begged Steinbrenner to move on from manager Aaron Boone. They do not believe he is the man to lead this $7,100,000,000 franchise to glory.

However, superstar slugger Aaron Judge fully endorses Boone. He has come out to give his full support to the skipper and would like to see him back for the 2024 season.

"There's, in my mind, no better guy for that position. He's in the trenches with us. He fights with us every single day. That's who you want next to you when you're going to battle" said Judge.

Those are strong words and it puts Steinbrenner in a challenging position. The captain's words always hold more weight than the average player's.

If Steinbrenner moves on from Boone as manager, will it break the trust Judge has stored in him?

The 2023 season was abysmal for the New York Yankees

The New York Yankees created a ton of momentum heading into the 2023 season. They had just re-signed reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and signed Carlos Rodon as the left-handed ace behind Gerrit Cole.

Unfortunately, things started to spiral as spring training approached. Rodon had to start the season on the IL alongside fellow starting pitcher Luis Severino. It would take a while for Rodon to come off the IL and make his debut, and he has been unimpressive since debuting.

Then Judge's injury took the wind out of the sails altogether. As their leader was recovering from a torn ligament in his toe, nobody rose to the occasion offensively. It looked as if the team was a shell of itself.

This was not the season that any fan had prepared themselves for. The front office will have their hands full, assessing what went wrong and strategizing a plan of attack for the 2024 season.