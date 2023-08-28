A new report from Andy Martino indicated that New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone will not be fired by Brian Cashman this year. This is a decision that typically falls under the purview of the general manager, and Cashman has apparently already made his choice. However, there is one person who could overrule Cashman: owner Hal Steinbrenner.

The Yankees find themselves in last place in the American League East, which is unfamiliar territory. They were expected to be among the best teams in MLB this season, but have been ravaged by injuries. That is not the sole source of the problem, with many pointing to roster construction and coaching. However, it doesn't seem like anything will change.

Andy Martino of the SNY Network reported that if Boone is to be fired, it will have to come directly from ownership, which has never happened before.

"There is only one way Boone will be fired, according to four sources with direct knowledge of the Yankees’ inner workings: managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner would have to overrule GM Brian Cashman and his baseball operations department. And that has never before happened with a managerial decision," Martino reported.

Given Hal Steinbrenner's past comments on Aaron Boone and his general aversion to change, this doesn't seem likely. Martino reported that Aaron Boone is still highly thought of within the organization, which likely also applies to Brian Cashman. While these opinions may be the norm inside the franchise and MLB, they aren't universally shared.

Cashman stands by the roster construction that so often gets blamed and believes injuries are the main problem.

"I don't think there's anybody in this planet that felt that the New York Yankees as constructed, entering spring training or leaving spring training, wasn't a playoff-contending team," Cashman said.

Aaron Boone likely isn't going to get fired, and the New York Yankees appear to be running back the same leadership team in 2024.

Can Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone lead the New York Yankees to a championship in 2024?

The Yankees are one of the only MLB teams whose success is measured solely in championships. So, being short of that lofty goal can create issues, especially with dominant stars like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole on the roster. If the team can add some offensive weapons, shore up its pitching and stay healthy, it can win it all.

That is, of course, a lot of variables. So, in all real sense, Cashman and Boone have a nearly impossible task ahead of them.