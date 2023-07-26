It has been an agonizing few months for a New York Yankees fanbase that has had little to celebrate.

Tuesday's demoralizing 9-3 loss to crosstown rivals the New York Mets, combined with a Boston Red Sox win, means the Yankees are last in the division. Aaron Boone's men are 5-10 in their last 15 games and have won just one of their last seven series.

On this date last year, the Yankees were 66-31 and held a commanding 12.5-game lead in the division. This season, they are 53-48 and trail the first-place Baltimore Orioles by nine games. It has been a dreadful 12-month period for a club.

One MLB reporter could not help but see the funny side of things. In a recent Tweet, Brendan Casey, who covers the Yankees for The Athletic, believes the fanbase might need professional help after what they have been through.

Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ @BrendanKutyNJ Sean Casey in for hitting. Andy Pettitte in for pitching. Dr. Phil in to console the fan base.

The Yankees recently made changes to the coaching staff with the hope of salvaging something from this season. Former MLB first baseman Sean Casey was brought in as the new hitting coach. Andy Pettitte, a former All-Star pitcher who spent 15 years with the organization, was added as an advisor to Aaron Boone.

The New York Yankees have struggled offensively since the injury to Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge celebrates with manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees have problems all over the field but hitting has been the major concern. The lineup has struggled to put up runs since the loss of their captain Aaron Judge to a toe injury on June 3.

Andy Pettitte talks about taking on a new role with the Yankees: "I hope I can be a good sounding board for some guys"Andy Pettitte talks about taking on a new role with the Yankees: pic.twitter.com/FRTwW8IPPG

"'I hope I can be a good sounding board for some guys' Andy Pettitte talks about taking on a new role with the Yankees:" - Yankees Videos

After finishing the 2022 season first in home runs and second in runs, the team currently ranks 20th in runs (443), 29th in hits (763) and 22nd in OPS (.708). It has been a shocking drop-off from a Yankees team that was one of the best offenses in the league last year.

Sean Casey will need to work closely with several players to find some level of consistency.

It won't get much easier for New York Yankees in the coming weeks. The division-leading Baltimore Orioles are next on the schedule, followed by difficult series versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros.

