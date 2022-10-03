"Tashi + math = way over my head" - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez can't keep up with teenage daughter Natasha’s mathematical skills

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez cut a confused figure while watching his oldest daughter solve a mathematics problem.

In a #tbt Instagram post, A-Rod looked stunned as his daughter Natasha "Tashi" Rodriguez quickly went through a problem on a whiteboard while he looked on. The caption read:

"Tashi + math = way over my head. 🤯"

Rodriguez has two daughters, 17-year-old Natasha and 14-year-old Ella, that he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. He has also consistently posted updates with his daughters on social media, ever since retiring from the sport in 2016. In the clip, a young Natasha is also seen explaining the formula, while her dad has a dumbstruck look on his face.

The former Yankee star himself attended business class after retiring from baseball to pursue an alternate career. He is now the CEO of A-Rod Corp, which deals with ventures, partnerships, and real estate, among other endeavors. However, mathematics doesn't seem to be A-Rod's strongest suit, as seen in the clip.

In 2017, Alex Rodriguez was also seen helping Natasha prepare for her finals which he uploaded to his social media accounts. The caption read:

Alex Rodriguez talks about struggle to face daughters after receiving longest ban in MLB history

Rodriguez was part of the Biogenesis scandal in 2013, when he tested positive for steroid use as a player for the New York Yankees. However, on a show called 'Undeniable', A-Rod told Joe Buck that telling his daughters Natasha and Ella was one of the most difficult things in his life. He said:

"The hardest thing I had to do, I had to admit to [daughters] Natasha and Ella the mistake that I made. ... And I needed [ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis] to be part of that. I told Cynthia, 'When I sit down with the girls, they're gonna be listening to me. But they're gonna be looking at you, and chances are I'm not gonna make it past first base."

Alex Rodriguez with his daughter Natasha at Superbowl LIV in 2019

He added that the ban cost him a chance to become a Hall of Famer, while also seeing his market value reduced drastically. The ban caused him to miss the entire 2014 season. He returned in 2015 before calling it quits a year later.

