"The hardest thing I had to do, I had to admit to Natasha and Ella" - Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez once opened up about his struggle to face his daughters in the aftermath of the PED scandal

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was devastated after his suspension from MLB over drug usage in 2014. Being a doting father, A-Rod revealed it was the toughest to confess his mistake in front of his daughters Natasha and Ella, whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

On a show called "Undeniable”, Rodriguez told Joe Buck:

"The hardest thing I had to do, I had to admit to [daughters] Natasha and Ella the mistake that I made. ... And I needed [ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis] to be part of that.

“I told Cynthia, 'When I sit down with the girls, they're gonna be listening to me. But they're gonna be looking at you, and chances are I'm not gonna make it past first base. Because I'm gonna probably start breaking down.' And sure enough, I almost didn't get out of home plate."

Rodriguez also said that the use of steroids cost him millions of dollars and lost him a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame:

“No. 1, you have a guaranteed contract for hundreds of millions of dollars. Literally, you can sit on the couch and get fat. Right? How stupid can you be? ... This thing cost me over $40 million. And it cost me my reputation, and it may have cost me the Hall of Fame and a number of other things."

Rodriguez retired from MLB in 2016.

Alex Rodriguez – a loving father

Alex Rodriguez is a lovely father, proof of which are his social media posts that often feature his two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees.

He recently posted a throwback video of his last game, featuring his daughters.

"I can’t believe 6 years ago was my last game in pinstripes. I miss it everyday. #TakeMeBack #Yanks" – Rodriguez

Natasha and Ella often accompany their dad to baseball games.

"Yankees baseball ⚾️💙" – Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod and his daughters were also seen spending some time with Cynthia Scurtis and her current husband Angel Nicolas.

"Mi familia 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇩🇴 " - Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez has dated Jennifer Lopez in the past and the duo often spent time with their kids.

Rodriguez is currently the CEO of A-Rod Corp. and partly owns NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

Want some action on today’s MLB games? Click here to get a deposit bonus up to $1,000 dollars!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far