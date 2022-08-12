New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz team up for the upcoming Field of Dreams official show reel

Former New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez and Hall of Famer David Ortiz joined hands for a rib-tickling MLB at Field of Dreams Game 2022 promo.

Begun in 2021, the MLB at Field of Dreams Game is a regular-season game played in Dyersville, Iowa, location of the 1989 baseball film "Field of Dreams."

In the trailer released by FOX, Alex, in a New York Yankees jersey, and David, in a Boston Red Sox jersey, are standing in an Iowa cornfield. What follows is a hilarious exchange.

Standing in the cornfield, Alex hears a mumble saying:

"If you build it, he will come."

Rodriguez calls out to Kevin Burkhardt and Frank Thomas sitting afar and asks:

"What was that?"

To which they reply:

"We didn't hear anything."

Next, Ortiz asks Rodriguez:

"Is this heaven?"

Alex says:

"No, loco, this is Iowa!"

Another hilarious conversation between Alex and David is in the last half of the short trailer.

Alex asks Ortiz:

"Papi, would you play a little catch with me?"

David responds:

"Oh, you want to have a catch with me? H**L to the no! You're still a Yankee, I'm with the Red Sox. That will never happen son."

David played with the Boston Red Sox from 2003-2016, while Alex Rodriguez retired playing for the New York Yankees in 2016 after being a part of the team for 12 years. Every Major League Baseball fan is aware about the century-old Yankees-Red Sox rivalry.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



-



: MLB at Field of Dreams, Thursday at 6PM ET on FOX @AROD : "Papi, would you play a little catch with me?" @davidortiz : "Oh, you want to have a catch with me? HELL to the no! You're still a Yankee, I'm with the Red Sox. That will never happen son.": MLB at Field of Dreams, Thursday at 6PM ET on FOX - @AROD: "Papi, would you play a little catch with me?"- @davidortiz: "Oh, you want to have a catch with me? HELL to the no! You're still a Yankee, I'm with the Red Sox. That will never happen son." 😅📺: MLB at Field of Dreams, Thursday at 6PM ET on FOX https://t.co/JL3Sl32K6t

"MLB at Field of Dreams, Thursday at 6PM ET on FOX." - @FOX Sports: MLB

Alex Rodriguez also took to his Instagram account to post behind-the-scenes action from the promo shoot.

Alex Rodriguez while shooting for "MLB at Field of Dreams" trailer.

The promo featuring A-Rod and Big Papi is already making waves on Twitter.

The MLB at Field of Dreams Game 2022 is set to take place on Thursday

The MLB at Field Of Dreams Game 2022 will be played tonight.

The 2022 edition of Field of Dreams event will feature the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs. Both teams will don special uniforms for the game.

Chicago Cubs Jersey:

"Throwin’ it back for MLB at Field Of Dreams." - @Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds Jersey:

"Party like it's 1919." - Cincinnati Reds

Are you ready to catch the MLB at Field of Dreams Game 2022 between the Cubs and Reds at 6:00 p.m. EDT on Fox?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt