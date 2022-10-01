"Derek Eater" - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter speaks out on the infamous New York Post headline from 2012

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter finally opened up on the infamous headline after undergoing ankle surgery in 2012.

Jeter looked to have put on the pounds during his rehabilitation from the injury, which prompted the New York Post to come up with a remarkable line for Jeter. It read:

"Derek Eater. Rehabbing Jeter takes fork in the road to recovery.”

Jeter made his appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast this past week to talk about the infamous headline from almost a decade ago. He said:

"You talk about trust, right? After that came out, I was actually in Miami at a hotel. Afterwards, I went up to a couple of friends. I was, like, ‘Why you guys didn’t tell me? Did I gain weight or something?'"

Jeter continued:

“I don’t want to get on any New York papers. I don’t. Because if you get on them, they’ll come after you. I did not gain weight. A lot of people thought it was funny. I did not at the time. I was like, ‘What’s going on, man?'"

Jeter was absent from the team after the All-Star break after a crack was discovered in his ankle injury. The incident initially occurred in the first game of the American League Championship series but returned within five months of his injury in 2012.

Derek Jeter preferred keeping his private life under wraps from the media

Derek Jeter is known to be private and stayed away from the public eye during his New York Yankees career. The 48-year-old spoke to Chris Myers in a 2013 interview, explaining why he likes to lay low from the paps:

"I know people are curious to know, but I think there has to be some line drawn and I try to keep some things private. I don’t open up about everything. I don’t bring the game home. When the game is over, you try to forget about it."

Derek Jeter also kept his relationships low key before marrying Hannah Davis in 2016.

Derek Jeter spent nearly two decades with the Yankees, where he was seen as the face of the famous franchise. During his career, he gained global fame after stellar performances in the league, including 14 All-Star selections, five Gold Glove awards and five Silver Slugger awards.

