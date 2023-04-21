New York Yankees legend Don Mattingly, who is currently serving as the bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, is going through an emotional roller-coaster ahead of the Blue Jays versus Yankees three-game series.

Mattingly spent his entire MLB career with the Yankees from 1982–1995. After retirement, he served as a coach in the team from 2004–2007. Naturally, he shares an unparalleled connection with his beloved former organization.

“Going into Citi Field wasn’t like this,” Mattingly said. “The Mets were the other team. This is the Yankees. So it’s always going to be a little different when it’s the Yankees, and Yankee Stadium.”

"OFFICIAL: We're excited to announce that we've hired Don Mattingly as our Bench Coach." - Toronto Blue Jays

After four years as the hitting coach for the Yankees from 2004-2007, Don Mattingly was not offered the managerial position. Disappointed, he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as their hitting coach from 2008–2010. Afterward, he was offered the job of manager for the Dodgers in 2011. He continued in the role until 2015.

He then proceeded to join the Miami Marlins, where he was the manager from 2016–2022. On Nov. 30, 2022, he was offered the role of bench coach for the Blue Jays.

Don Mattingly's fiasco with the New York Yankees for the managerial role

Manager Don Mattingly of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media prior to the game against the New York Yankees at his first game back since leaving the Yankees on June 18, 2013, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

After New York Yankees legend Mattingly retired from MLB, he started working as a special instructor with the Yankees from 1997 to 2003.

Subsequently, he was appointed as the Yankees' hitting coach in 2004 and was then promoted to the position of bench coach during the 2006 season.

In 2007, Don was among the finalists for the New York Yankees' manager position. However, Joe Giradi bagged the spot.

