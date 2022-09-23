“You never want to take it for granted; We’re in the dance and we’ve got a chance” - New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone celebrates clinching playoff berth with cautious optimism 

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has played down his team's chances for a deep run after clinching yet another playoff berth.

Josh Donaldson’s walk-off RBI single helped the Yankees to a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox, clinching the Bombers’ place in the postseason. However, manager Boone isn't making too much of it. After the crucial win, Boone said:

“You never want to take it for granted. We’re in the dance and we’ve got a chance.”

This is the sixth consecutive postseason for the Yankees, with Boone making it to the playoffs every year since joining the team. Aaron Judge, who was aiming to create history on the night, narrowly missed out on equaling Roger Maris' 61th homer of the season.

Center fielder Kiké Hernández playing spoilsport for the occasion. Judge spoke about his disappointment post-match, saying:

“Just got underneath it a little bit. It was a pretty windy night. I was hoping it was blowing out. Just missed it.”

The Yankees went 21-24, in the last few months, indicating a huge drop in form after a blistering start to the campaign. However, with a huge lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, they will have their eyes firmly set on that division title in the coming weeks.

Aaron Boone confirms Gerrit Cole to start in Game 1 of postseason

Aaron Boone appeared on "The Show" podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman to discuss his rotation policy with the upcoming playoffs in sight. With Gerrit Cole having an average season with the team, Boone has often rotated his players during regular-season games.

However, the manager has now confirmed that Cole will get the nod in the first game of the postseason. Aaron Boone said:

"Yeah, Cole would be. And we feel great about Nestor obviously, too. And hopefully [Luis Severino] getting back here and getting a few starts under his belt here at the back end, put him in that mix too."

Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees during a game against the Oakland Athletics.

The five-time All-Star has a 12-7 record, 3.41 ERA, 1.03 walks and hits per inning pitched and 236 strikeouts in 182.1 innings across 30 starts. However, his form has dipped in the past few games, giving up eight home runs in his past five starts.

Cole's total is now 29 homers this season. With the playoffs coming, Boone will be hoping that his star veteran hits form to help the New York Yankees toward a deep run.

