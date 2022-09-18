WATCH: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone loses cool over strikeout call, gets ejected vs. Brewers for screaming at umpires during 7-6 loss

Aaron Boone has struggled time and again to maintain his composure in 2022. During Friday night’s incredible 6-5 collapse against the Milwaukee Brewers, the New York Yankees manager was ejected for the eighth time this season.

The Yankees have been on a downward spiral since the All-Star break. However, Boone’s side entered Friday on the back of four consecutive wins. The fact that they scored 32 runs during that short stretch provided enough reason for hope.

But those foundations crumbled fast, despite the Yankees getting off to a flying start. They raced to a 5-0 lead in the top of the second. From there onwards, matters only went downhill.

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames blasted a three-run homer to reduce the deficit significantly. Adames added an RBI double before Rowdy Tellez’s sac fly leveled the scores in the bottom of the fourth.

Squandering a 5-0 lead is enough reason for a manager to lose his calm. As for Boone, the trigger point turned out to be Miguel Andújar’s strikeout in the top of the ninth. The Yankees skipper was convinced that the umpires made the wrong call for strike three.

Boone waited for Kyle Higashioka to fly out to center before giving the umpiring crew a piece of his mind. He started screaming at the officials to make his point, which ultimately led to his dismissal. Boone has now been ejected eight times this season - the most by any major league manager.

“It’s frustrating when there’s a non-competitive pitch that gets called, but that’s part of it. You’ve still got to find a way. They made a few more plays than us in the end.” - Aaron Boone

Keston Hiura’s eighth inning go-ahead run put the Brewers in front 6-5 before Josh Donaldson stepped up just in time.

Donaldson hit his 14th home run of the season, which ultimately proved to be futile. Garrett Mitchell hit a match-winning single as the Brewers walked off the Yankees.

Frankie Montas’ recent form is concerning for Aaron Boone

Frankie Montas hasn’t turned out to be the ace Aaron Boone would have hoped for.

The Yankees missed out on Luis Castillo during the trade window before settling for Montas ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline. From what we have seen so far, the move has turned out to be a disaster.

Montas conceded Adames’ three-run homer, which brought the Brewers right back into the game.

Montas also gave up four earned runs in 5 ⅔ innings during the Yankees’ 4-1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays last week. His record currently reads 3-5, with an alarming 5.20 ERA on away starts.

