During a phase of the season when the New York Yankees needed Nestor Cortes to step up, he had struggled. On Thursday, Cortes (with the help of some of his colleagues) grinded his way to his fourth win of the year.

Cortes held a potent Toronto Blue Jays offense to just two runs at Rogers Centre. After giving up a first-inning home run to Bo Bichette, the All-Star pitcher settled into the game. He finished the night with six strikeouts, allowed five hits and took 91 pitches to work his way through six innings.

The New York Yankees bullpen managed to close out the game after a strong outing from Cortes.

Manager Aaron Boone was asked about the collective effort of his pitching staff after the game on Thursday.

"We called that Nestor and the funky bunch tonight."

Boone comical comment is a reference to Mark Wahlberg's early-90's hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

Boone took the decision to call on the bullpen after Cortes walked Whit Merrifield to start the seventh.

Righty Ryan Weber entered the game and after giving up a single and a walk, was able to work his way out the inning. Albert Abreu struck out two hitters in a scoreless eighth inning. Ron Marinaccio needed just seven pitches to close out the game and record his first save of the year.

The New York Yankees pitching staff are facing an injury crisis early in the season

Luis Severino on the New York Yankees is removed in game two of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park

Pitching has definitly been a problem area for a New York Yankees team that finds itself fourth in the division. Prior to Thursday's game the club had conceded 39 runs in their previous seven games. The stellar outing from Cortes and the bullpen will be a major boost to a pitching group that has been depleted by injuries.

Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas are all on the sideline and have yet to pitch an inning this season. The club has relied heavily on younger pitchers such as Clarke Schmidt and Jhony Brito over this difficult stretch.

Domingo German's recent 10-game suspension will only add to Boone's concerns. All-Stars Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes will be called on to lead a young and inexperienced rotation over the coming weeks.

The Cincinatti Reds are next on the schedule followed by a highly anticipated three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

