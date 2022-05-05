"Fu****g make the adjustment, you just missed the same fu****g call" - Gumslinging New York Yankees manager almost starts brawl, umpire refuses to budge

The New York Yankees faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays last night and went in with an 11-game win streak. The Yankees bats went cold, and the team lost by a score of 2-1. The Yankees record now sits at 18-7, and they hold a 2.5 game lead over the 16-10 Toronto Blue Jays.

Barstool Sports



Aaron Boone is NOT HAPPY with Aaron Judge's strike zone "HE'S 6 FOOT SEVEN"

"'HE'S 6 FOOT SEVEN' Aaron Boone is NOT HAPPY with Aaron Judge's strike zone." - @ Barstool Sports

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected during the eighth inning after arguing balls and strikes with the umpire during Aaron Judge's at-bat. The exchange got intense. Boone and the umpire did not hold back.

Blue Jays end New York Yankees win streak

The Toronto Blue Jays avoided a three-game sweep at home last night by defeating the rival Yankees by a score of 2-1. Yusei Kikuchi got the start for the Blue Jays and was brilliant, going six innings and allowing just one earned run.

Nestor Cortes started for the Yankees and went just four innings, allowing two earned runs. The Yankees bullpen kept the team in the game, but the offense could not score another run after averaging over seven runs per game in their previous 11 games.

Matt Chapman got the Blue Jays offense going with a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning.

A Matt Chapman bomb to dead center puts the Blue Jays up 1-0!

"A Matt Chapman bomb to dead center puts the Blue Jays up 1-0!" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Shortly after, outfielder Joey Gallo of the New York Yankees blasted a solo home run himself to left-center field and tied the game back up at 1.

Joey Gallo home run! And we're tied

"Joey Gallo home run! And we're tied" - @ Talkin' Yanks

The Blue Jays answered right back with a run of their own in the bottom of the third with a single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that drove in Bo Bichette.

"Darth Vlader delivers" - @ Blue Jays

The Blue Jays shut the door the rest of the way, but the ninth inning was surely interesting. The Yankees had the bases loaded and Isiah Kiner-Falefa was up to the plate with two outs.

The end-of-game review was just to watch Vladdy do THIS

"The end-of-game review was just to watch Vladdy do THIS"-@Blue Jays

Kiner-Falefa grounded out to third baseman Matt Chapman, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was able to make an outstanding play to win the game after an arrant throw by Chapman.

What's on Tap?

The New York Yankees travel home to Yankee Stadium to host the Texas Rangers for a weekend series. The Toronto Blue Jays go to Cleveland to face off against the Guardians. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda baseball page.

