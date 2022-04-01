"If it was just about money" - New York Yankees had many reasons not to sign Carlos Correa, was the CBT one of them?

For the entire 2022 MLB offseason, the New York Yankees were rumored to be interested in the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. The supposed interest never turned into anything. The team moved on, and Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins.

So why did the New York Yankees not sign Carlos Correa? Let's explore why the Yankees failed to land the All-Star shortstop.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand Notes: Why the Yankees didn’t go for Correa… What’s next for Judge? … New CBA impacting the Tigers… Making sense of the Rockies’ moves mlb.com/news/yankees-c… Notes: Why the Yankees didn’t go for Correa… What’s next for Judge? … New CBA impacting the Tigers… Making sense of the Rockies’ moves mlb.com/news/yankees-c…

"Notes: Why the Yankees didn’t go for Correa… What’s next for Judge? … New CBA impacting the Tigers… Making sense of the Rockies’ moves" - @ Mark Feinsand

The New York Yankees' decision not to pursue Carlos Correa may be puzzling to some fans of the team, but when you look at several factors, it is quite evident that signing a player for that much money makes little sense for the Yankees future. Below are three reasons why the Yankees did not sign Carlos Correa.

Why the New York Yankees did not sign Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa in a Minnesota Twins v Tampa Bay Rays game

#3. The Yankees have young shortstop talent

The New York Yankees already have young shortstop talent coming through their minor league system. Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, two top prospects in the Yankees organization, are really close to getting their chances at the big league level. The Yanks are banking on this up-and-coming talent instead of bringing in someone with fewer years of play left.

Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN Yankees prospect Oswald Peraza, who might be a future option at SS. Yankees prospect Oswald Peraza, who might be a future option at SS. https://t.co/pPToHJU2jz

"Yankees prospect Oswald Peraza, who might be a future option at SS." - @ Marly Rivera

#2. Signing Correa would put the Yankees over the CBT threshold

After the recent addition of Josh Donaldson, the Yankees would have exceeded the competitive balance tax (CBT) threshold to sign Correa, and this would result in penalties.

These penalties include a 12 percent charge to the base tax rate, according to Mark Feinsand. The Yankees are apparently not willing to pay such significant fees.

#1. Signing Carlos Correa would affect the Yankees draft position

A Carlos Correa signing could have potentially affected the Yankees draft position in this year's upcoming MLB Draft. According to Mark Feinsand and his sources, the Yankees first-round pick could have moved back 10 spots if the acquisition had taken place.

Overall, Yankees fans have reason to be upset they missed out on a player like Correa, but the future at shortstop is bright and should give reason for hope.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt