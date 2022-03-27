New York Yankees News: Minor League manager missed historic debut after injury, shares her recovery status on Instagram

Rachel Balkovec, the Minor League manager for the New York Yankees, was hit in the face by a batted ball during batting practice. Balkovec was soon transported to see doctors, and while she did not suffer a concussion, she was told to rest for five to seven days. She considered herself fortunate to have avoided severe damage.

Rachel Balkovec made headlines earlier this year when she became the first woman to be named the Minor League baseball manager for the Yankees. She thrust the team into the spotlight.

"Rachel Balkovec's historic Yankees day on hold after getting hit in face by batted ball" - @ New York Post

Minor League Baseball @MiLB Single-A Tampa manager Rachel Balkovec was advised to rest at home for at least five days after getting hit in the face with a batted ball: atmlb.com/36oEkK3 Single-A Tampa manager Rachel Balkovec was advised to rest at home for at least five days after getting hit in the face with a batted ball: atmlb.com/36oEkK3 https://t.co/774RWr9wlf

"Single-A Tampa manager Rachel Balkovec was advised to rest at home for at least five days after getting hit in the face with a batted ball." - @ Minor League Baseball

In her historic maiden season as a Yankee, Minor League manager Balkovec, 34, will not attend Class A Tampa's scheduled Thursday exhibition start. Balkovec addressed the public in a statement provided by the team. She stated that she was very fortunate and would follow doctors' recommendations to recover fully.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Rachel Balkovec has issued the following statement. She was hit in the face by a batted ball yesterday. Rachel Balkovec has issued the following statement. She was hit in the face by a batted ball yesterday. https://t.co/H1GpPlZJ5R

"Rachel Balkovec has issued the following statement. She was hit in the face by a batted ball yesterday. 'All things considered, I feel very fortunate. The doctors have asked me to be smart about limiting my activities over the next several days, and I plan on following their guidance. As much as I already miss being around the players and staff, I do not anticipate this affecting my role and responsibilities for the regular season.'" - @ Bryan Hoch

Who is New York Yankees' Minor League coach, Rachel Balkovec?

Rachel Balkovec, the manager of a Minor League team of New York Yankees.

Currently, Rachel Balkovec is the manager of a Minor League team for the New York Yankees. She was born on July 5, 1987, and raised in Omaha, Nebraska.

Balkovec was a softball, basketball, and soccer player at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha. She commenced her softball career as a catcher for the Creighton University Bluejays. Later, she moved to the University of New Mexico, where she continued to play catcher for the New Mexico Lobos. She earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science from the University of New Mexico in 2009 and later received a master's degree in kinesiology from Louisiana State University.

Balkovec flagged off her career as a contract strength and conditioning coach with the Johnson City Cardinals, the St. Louis Cardinals' Rookie League affiliate, in 2012. Next, the Houston Astros hired Balkovec as their Latin American strength and conditioning coordinator in 2016.

Balkovec was selected as the hitting coach for the New York Yankees in November 2019 to start in Spring Training 2020. It made her the first female in history to hold such a position full-time. Balkovec was selected manager of the Low-A Tampa Tarpons by the Yankees on January 11, 2022, making Rachel the first woman to manage in affiliated baseball.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt