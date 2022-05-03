New York Yankees News roundup: All players land in Toronto with their vaccination records; Jon Heyman takes to Twitter to emphasize the importance of the upcoming series; Aaron Judge ends series against Kansas City Royals on a solid note - May 2nd, 2022

The New York Yankees have been one of the top teams in the MLB thus far and will keep their winning ways going in their first trip to Canada of the season. Currently in first place in the American League East, the 16-6 team is tied for the lead in wins with their inter-city rivals, the New York Mets.

Before the regular season began, there were doubts that every member of the lineup would be able to travel north of the border due to Canada's strict vaccination mandates, but the entire New York Yankees lineup has made it to Toronto to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in what will be a very important series.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported their successful entry into Canada via a tweet.

"All Yankees players made it into Toronto with their vax cards. Important series. Good for them!" - @ Jon Heyman

The Toronto Blue Jays are a difficult enough opponent even while at full strength, so it is fortunate that the Yankees will not be shorthanded for this series.

New York Yankees on nine-game winning streak: Aaron Judge off to great start

After failing to agree upon a contract extension in the offseason, Aaron Judge has not let his situation off the field affect his on-the-field play. With two homers against the Kansas City Royals to close out the series, he is setting himself up nicely for his next contract. With eight homers on the season and a stellar batting average of .300 through 21 games, Aaron Judge is in the conversation for American League MVP.

The first of the two homers from the superstar outfielder was over 450 feet to deep center, as seen below from the team's official Twitter account.

The New York Yankees are proving themselves to be a cut above the rest of the league, with the exception the New York Mets. This resurgence of sports success in the city of New York is a boon to the city's long-suffering fans.

The New York Yankees face their toughest test of the season so far, as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. This series will be key in the race for the AL East crown, as the Toronto Blue Jays are just 1.5 games back from the lead. The AL East champion will likely be crowned in the final games of the regular season, so every game is vitally important, regardless of its placement in the schedule.

