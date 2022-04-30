New York Yankees news: Team announces upcoming Star Wars Night; 3-time All-Star blasts homer 415 feet to give club best record in AL - April 29

The New York Yankees are no strangers to the spotlight, and as the first month of the MLB season winds down, the updates are still coming. The team recently announced a return of the popular Star Wars Night at Yankee Stadium. It will be on Friday, May 6, and will feature a Yankees Yoda Bobblehead giveaway. On the baseball side of things, Aaron Judge recently crushed a ball 415 feet against the Baltimore Orioles.

The New York Yankees have an American League-best record of 13-6 and are ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays by 0.5 games in the AL East. This division lead was recently established by a 10-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles, in part thanks to a laser of a home run from Aaron Judge.

Talkin' Yanks on Twitter posted the homer that needs to be seen and recognized for the bomb it is.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks AARON JUDGE BOMB AND THE YANKS LEAD 10-2 AARON JUDGE BOMB AND THE YANKS LEAD 10-2 https://t.co/8PbhKYcmxT

Aaron judge has been one of the best home run hitters in the MLB since he entered the league in 2016.

New York Yankees try to boost attendance with themed game

Baseball and Star Wars don't have much in common, except for the hope that the underdog can triumph against the powerful villain, which actually makes the Yankees upcoming Star Wars Night logical. As the Darth Vader of the MLB, the world will be cheering on the underdog Texas Rangers who will take on the home team on Friday, May 6.

Themed nights like this do typically lead to a boost in attendance, but if the only Star Wars themed addition to the game is a Yoda Bobblehead, the night won't be very memorable for the paying fans.

The team announced the Star Wars Night on their official Twitter account.

New York Yankees @Yankees



🎟️: Feel the force next Friday at the Stadium as we celebrate Star Wars Night!🎟️: atmlb.com/3vSTgH0 Feel the force next Friday at the Stadium as we celebrate Star Wars Night!🎟️: atmlb.com/3vSTgH0 https://t.co/wwRw4r70Le

It will be interesting to see this combination of the biggest science fiction franchise on the planet and the biggest MLB franchise in the world. Personally, I hope this leads to a race between the New York teams to capture new audiences, maybe resulting in a Star Trek Night hosted by the New York Mets. Set phasers to fun!

April could not have gone much better for the New York Yankees, and as the season carries on into May, the team hopes to find the same level of success, more importantly in the record books but also in enhancing the fan experience.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt