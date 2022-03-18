New York Yankees officially announce the signing of four-time Golden Glove winner on a two-year deal, analyzing the potential impact on AL East

Anthony Rizzo has returned to the New York Yankees on a two-year, $32 million contract. The agreement provides an opt-out clause post the completion of the initial year. Rizzo will balance out the Yankees' right-handed-heavy lineup as a left-handed player. The agreement casts doubt on the return of first baseman Luke Voit, the 2020 American League home run champion.

“The Yankees make 1B Anthony Rizzo's 2-year, $32 million contract official,” tweeted Bob Nightengale, the USA Today Sports Major League Baseball columnist.

In December 2021, Rizzo spoke on Jomboy Media's Compound Podcast alongside Ian Happ, his former Chicago Cubs teammate, about his good time with the Yankees. Turns out, Anthony Rizzo's reunion with the New York Yankees was in the works. The Yankees signed Anthony Rizzo to a two-year, $32 million contract during the offseason.

Jesse Rogers @JesseRogersESPN Breaking news: Anthony Rizzo in agreement on a contract with the Yankees, pending a physical. Breaking news: Anthony Rizzo in agreement on a contract with the Yankees, pending a physical.

Since many fans were hoping for additions like Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson, Anthony Rizzo's return to the Yankees will not be met with applause. On the other hand, Rizzo is a left-handed batter who makes good contact and doesn't strike out too much, which will help an offense that struggled in that area last year. The Yankees are predominantly right-handed. Rizzo provides them with another left-handed hitter.

Why is Anthony Rizzo still a perfect fit for the New York Yankees?

In 2021, the New York Yankees acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo for two minor leaguers. Rizzo concluded last season with the Yankees after being traded from the Chicago Cubs, and he hopes to get off to a nice start this season.

Anthony Rizzo hits an RBI single against the Baltimore Orioles

The New York Yankees expect the left-handed Rizzo to solve two main deficiencies, good fielding at first base and enthusiastic senior leadership. Anthony Rizzo was the Cubs' example of consistency from 2014 to 2019. The Yankees are hopeful that a healthy Rizzo can recapture the form he showed with the Cubs from 2014 to 2019 when he was one of the game's top power hitters. The signings of Rizzo and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa are significant upgrades that will boost the Yankees' infield defense.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees "That's the best that you can ask for as a player, is to be on a team that's competing to win the last game of the postseason"



Anthony Rizzo talks about his decision to come back to the Yankees: "That's the best that you can ask for as a player, is to be on a team that's competing to win the last game of the postseason"Anthony Rizzo talks about his decision to come back to the Yankees: https://t.co/VisT4MpE2d

