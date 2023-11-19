The New York Yankees are not expected to be one of the teams in the running for free agent Shohei Ohtani's services. As per MLB insider Jon Heyman the team isn't looking to land the two-way player as they feel he wouldn't consider moving to the Bronx because of his idea of avoiding a big market city.

Shohei Ohtani will be heading into free agency for the first time in his MLB career. After six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels without any particular success, the generational player will look to weigh his choices again just like in 2017 when he was making the switch from Japan.

In 2017, all MLB teams made preliminary contact with Ohtani's team. However after the first round, fifteen of them dropped out, including the Yankees. The teams were informed the star two-way player would be interested mostly playing in the West Coast or for a smaller market club.

That seems to be the reason now as well as the Bronx Bombers aren't sure whether they want to put a lot of effort in signing Shotime. Writing for the New York Post, Jon Heyman talked about their chances.

"The Yankees aren’t as optimistic Ohtani will seriously consider New York based on a comment he’s said to have made to them six years ago while on his tour of teams suggesting he didn’t see himself in such a big city as New York," Heyman said.

Back when the New York media had written off Shohei Ohtani as a 'chicken'

It is a fact that the critics in New York can be overtly critical. Back in 2017 when Shohei Ohtani had refused signing with the Yankees, the NY Daily News had written an article titled:

"What a Chicken: Japan star snubs Yanks, fear big city.”

The Japanese sensation, however, has lived upto his hype in MLB, having been adjudged the AL MVP in 2021 and 2023. While Ohtani will reportedly not be pitching till 2025 after undergoing an elbow surgery, he is still expected to bag one of the biggest contracts in MLB history.

