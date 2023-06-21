In spite of the New York Yankees not performing up to expectations, team owner Hal Steinbrenner isn't planning on making any organizational changes yet.

In an interview on YES Network's "The Michael Kay Show", Steinbrenner said:

Nobody's on the hot seat right now."

Steinbrenner's comments appear to give a vote of confidence to New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman, both of whom have been under fire for the majority of their time with the club.

The New York Yankees enter Wednesday's game with a record of 40-33, 10 games out of first place in the American League East. Yankees Nation is still stinging after a three-game weekend sweep at the hands of their oldest rival, the Boston Red Sox.

It will take some doing for the New York Yankees to overcome the 10-game lead currently held by the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. New York also trails the division's second-place team, the resurgent Baltimore Orioles, by five games, and hold just a half-game lead on the fourth-placed Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees are hanging on to the final slot in the AL Wild Card race by a half-game over the Blue Jays and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. The Astros have defeated New York the past three times that the Bronx Bombers have made it to the AL Championship Series.

If the Yankees were to slip out of the Wild Card race, it would mark the first time since 2016 that New York failed to make the playoffs. The Yankees have missed out on the playoffs only four times this century.

Fanbase growing tired of New York Yankees current braintrust

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks with manager Aaron Boone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game

Boone replaced Joe Girardi as manager of the Yankees in 2018, he has yet to advance past the ALCS during his time in the dugout. Yankees last won the World Series in 2009, and in all probability, the gulf of time since their last win is set to increase further

Cashman has been with the Yankees since joining the team as an intern in 1986. He rose to become general manager in 1998 and was at the helm for New York's World Series triumphs in 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2009. However, the Pinstripers' recent stacking of injury-prone players has seen him face serious backlash from fans online.

