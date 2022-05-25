New York Yankees player a do***e according to Chicago White Sox pitcher over the former's Jackie comments

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has steeped himself in hot water ever since last weekend's series against the Chicago White Sox. During Saturday's game against the White Sox, Donaldson called Chicago's second baseman Tim Anderson "Jackie" — a reference to Jackie Robinson, the first player to break the MLB's color barrier. Needless to say, it didn't go over well.

Donaldson tried to clear up his words after the game. He told the media that he was referencing a 2019 "Sports Illustrated" story in which Anderson compared himself to Jackie Robinson. Donaldson even said that he had called Anderson Jackie in the past as an inside joke between them.

That's not how the Chicago White Sox saw it. Anderson and his teammates spoke out about Donaldson's actions following the game. Closer Liam Hendriks criticized Donaldson and called his explanation "bulls**t."

Daryl Van Schouwen @CST_soxvan Strong words from Liam Hendriks on Donaldson Strong words from Liam Hendriks on Donaldson https://t.co/xHH8lRd5yd

"Strong words from Liam Hendriks on Donaldson" - @ Daryl Van Schouwen

And players aren't done reacting yet. White Sox reliever Joe Kelly had some choice words for Donaldson recently when he appeared on a radio show.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly uses derogatory insult in reference to Josh Donaldson

Relief pitcher Joe Kelly used to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He now pitches for the Chicago White Sox.

Joe Kelly isn't happy about about Donaldson's comments to Anderson. He made his feelings public during an interview on the “Parkins & Spiegel Show” on radio channel 670 The Score in Chicago.

“The guy is a do***e,” Kelly said. "That’s horrible. That’s not tolerated in any kind of sport … Whatever it is, it wasn’t for good intentions.”

Backing up his teammate Liam Hendricks, Kelly had some more thoughts on the New York Yankees third baseman.

“Whatever he’s saying [about Anderson], [he and Donaldson are] not friends,” Kelly said in the radio interview. “I am half-Mexican. I have plenty of African-American friends, but I would never even say that to my friends that are my boys.”

The MLB suspended Donaldson for one game following an investigation into the incident. Kelly doesn't think that's even nearly enough.

M@ @MattSpiegel670 Real time reaction from White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly to the 1 game suspension for Josh Donaldson: "I got 8 games for making a face," He frowned at Carlos Correa and got 8 games. 1 game is ridiculous. Real time reaction from White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly to the 1 game suspension for Josh Donaldson: "I got 8 games for making a face," He frowned at Carlos Correa and got 8 games. 1 game is ridiculous.

"Real time reaction from White Sox pitcher Joe Kelly to the 1 game suspension for Josh Donaldson: 'I got 8 games for making a face,' He frowned at Carlos Correa and got 8 games. 1 game is ridiculous." - @ Mat Spiegel

Back during the 2020 season when Joe Kelly pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was suspended for eight games following his alleged provocation of a bench-clearing brawl with the Houston Astros. Kelly threw a fastball behind Alex Bregman's head and taunted Carlos Correa. He still doesn't think the suspension was justified.

"Joe Kelly calls Josh Donaldson a 'do***e' after 'Jackie' comment" - @ New York Post Sports

Keep an eye on both the Chicago White Sox's and New York Yankees' schedules. It'll be must-watch baseball when they play each other game.

