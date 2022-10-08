New York Yankees Playoffs Schedule, Ticket Prices for MLB Playoffs 2022

After a dominant 99-63 regular season, the New York Yankees finished as the number two seed in the American League, avoiding the Wild Card Round. The Yankees will now sit patiently to see who their opponent will be for their first series of the MLB Playoffs. New York is set to face the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays, which kicks off on Friday.

The Yankees, led by slugger Aaron Judge, will be looking to secure their first World Series Championship since 2009. While their opponent is yet to be determined, the 2022 Yankees have had success against both potential teams, winning the season series against the Tampa Rays 11-8 and 5-1 against the Guardians.

Here is everything you will need to know about the Yankees' American League Division Series:

New York Yankees American League Division Series Schedule

Date Game Location Channel Tuesday, October 11 Game 1 vs TBD Yankee Stadium, NY TBS Thursday, October 13 Game 2 vs TBD Yankee Stadium, NY TBS Saturday, October 15 Game 3 vs TBD Away Game, Location TBD TBS Sunday, October 16 Game 4 vs TBD (if necessary) Away Game, Location TBD TBS Monday, October 17 Game 5 vs TBD (if necessary) Yankee Stadium, NY TBS

Game times for each game are yet to be announced.

How to watch the Series

All New York Yankees fans will be able to tune into every American League Division Series game on TBS. North American fans will be unable to stream the games on MLB.TV, however, they will be able to stream on fuboTV, which offers a free 7-day trial.

Attending the games live; current ticket prices

If you are planning on making your way to Yankee Stadium for the ALDS series, here are the cheapest tickets currently available on Vividseats.com (before service fees):

Game 1: $69 USD

Game 2: $84 USD

Game 5: $82 USD

Getting to Yankee Stadium

It is highly recommended to use the subway to get to Yankee Stadium. The No. 4 train (East Side) and the D train (Sixth Avenue) make stops at the 161st Street/Yankee Stadium subway station, located on East 161st Street and River Avenue.

