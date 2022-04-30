"That was a big boy homer the other way" - New York Yankees rally behind 3-time All-Star's three-run homer, school the Kansas City Royals in series opener

The New York Yankees traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, for a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals in Kauffman Stadium last night. The Yankees won in dominating fashion, by a score of 12-2. The offense exploded in the late innings behind several key home runs. Sluggers Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton all played a major part in Friday night's win.

The New York Yankees pitching was solid behind left-hander Nestor Cortes. Cortes went five innings, allowing just one earned run. His ERA sits at an impressive 1.31 ERA. The Yankees bullpen shut the door against the Royals lineup, going four innings and allowing zero runs.

New York Yankees offense explodes in rout of Kansas City

New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals

The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Two of those runs came from Anthony Rizzo, who continued his impressive start to the 2022 season. The MLB league leader in homer runs, continued his stellar play by belting his ninth homer of the season.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Anthony Rizzo's MLB leading ninth home run of the season! Anthony Rizzo's MLB leading ninth home run of the season! https://t.co/CsNU1mvCPa

Shortly after, in the same inning, Giancarlo Stanton hit a massive solo home run.

"Giancarlo Stanton 429-foot home run!" - @ Talkin' Yanks

The Yankees were ahead by a score of 4-2 going into the top of the seventh inning when Aaron Judge came up to the plate.

"@TheJudge44 is heating up!" - @ MLB

In his postgame press conference, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about Aaron Judge's towering opposite-field home run.

YES Network @YESNetwork Aaron Boone breaks down the Yankees' 12-2 win over the Royals in Kansas City. Aaron Boone breaks down the Yankees' 12-2 win over the Royals in Kansas City. https://t.co/faR3rtSsZU

"Aaron Boone breaks down the Yankees' 12-2 win over the Royals in Kansas City. Aaron Boone on Aaron Judge's home run: 'That was a big boy homer the other way'" - @ YES Network

The Yankees would now have a commanding 7-2 lead, and the team would add on five more runs to secure an easy 12-2 victory. The Yankees improved to 14-6 on the season and are atop the American League East standings. The Yankees also have the best record in all of the American League.

What's on Tap?

The Yankees continue their three-game series in Kansas City at 7:10 EDT on Saturday night. All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, going against Carlos Hernandez of the Kansas City Royals. Cole is 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA so far this season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt