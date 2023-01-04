The New York Yankees made a big addition to their front office on Tuesday. The club appointed Brian Sabean as the Executive Advisor to Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman.

Sabean was the architect of the San Francisco Giants teams that won three World Series titles in the 2010's. He returns to the team where he began his professional baseball career as a scout in 1985. With the Yankees, he drafted and/or signed Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, J.T. Snow, Jorge Posada and Andy Pettitte.

Sabean helped construct the New York Yankees' dynasty of the late 1990's. He joined the San Francisco Giants as assistant to the general manager and vice president of scouting/player personnel.

“The underrated heroes of the dynasty are Bill Livesey and Brian Sabean,” Cashman told Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Sabean took over as the Giants' general manager in 1997. He remained in that role through San Francisco's run of three World Series titles in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

After their 2014 title, the Giants moved Sabean into a new role as executive vice president of baseball operations. This took him out of the day-to-day business of the on-field product. In the meantime, Sabean was connected to the Miami Marlins and New York Mets for potential front office jobs. However, a move to those organizations never materialized.

Giants thank Brian Sabean on his move to New York Yankees

The Giants were quick to thank Brian Sabean after news of his departure to the New York Yankees was confirmed. San Francisco released a statement on Twitter, which read:

“The San Francisco Giants would like to extend its deepest gratitude to Brian Sabean for his enormous contributions to our organization. We wish him the best of luck in his new position with the New York Yankees.”

The statement went on to list the club’s long list of accomplishments during his tenure:

“We truly believe he’s a Hall of Fame worthy executive in every sense of the word and wish him, his wife Amanda, and his entire family nothing but the best in the future. He will always be a Forever Giant.”

Sabean, a Concord, New Hampshire native, was named the Sporting News Executive of the Year Award in 2003.

