Before Anthony Volpe took over as shortstop for the New York Yankees , he had a important phone call with the legendary Derek Jeter . Volpe was stepping into the position that Jeter made iconic in New York, and was facing an immense amount of pressure. Not only was Volpe making his MLB debut, he was expected to be the second coming of Jeter.

Anthony Volpe grew up as a New York Yankees fan, and his favorite player was always Derek Jeter. The opportunity to get advice from such a legendary figure is a rare opportunity, and was set up by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner.

Greg Joyce of the New York Post shared the interview with Steinbrenner and Volpe's comments on the conversation via Twitter.

"It was pretty awesome, Just the fact that they went out of their way to set it up and did it. Obviously talking to him was pretty amazing"

"It was pretty awesome, Just the fact that they went out of their way to set it up and did it. Obviously talking to him was pretty amazing" - Anthony Volpe

Volpe also shared what Jeter's advice to him was ahead of MLB Opening Day:

"Just play and have fun. Enjoy it and embrace it. [I’m] definitely trying to do that" - Anthony Volpe

While the advice may sound basic, it is often exactly what young players need to hear. They made it to the major leagues because of their abilities and need to remember that. If they get too caught up in other concerns, they'll find themselves quickly out of the league.

New York Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe has definetly been following Derek Jeter's advice so far

Oakland Athletics v New York Yankees

Volpe has been off to a great start to his big league career, playing solid defense and consistent, albeit underwhelming offense. His batting average of .213 doesn't jump off the page, but it isn't brutal for a rookie. He is still in his development and is far from a finished project. Not quite living up to the Derek Jeter level, but that wouldn't be fair to expect.

Volpe's power swing has certainly found it's mark in recent weeks, as this tweet from MLB exemplifies:

Anthony Volpe has homered 3 times in his last 5 games.

"Volpe has homered 3 times in his last 5 games" - MLB

The New York Yankees hope the progress continues as they battle for the American League East crown. It is tough to see them beating the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox all season without another consistent offensive weapon. Armed with advice from Derek Jeter, Anthony Volpe has the chance to become just that.

