New York Yankees Rumors: Insider lists 5 relievers on team's radar to strengthen bullpen 

The New York Yankees have done well this offseason and now that they have addressed the batting lineup, they are keeping an eye on the top relievers available on the market.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have Hector Neris, Phil Maton, Ryan Brasier, Wandy Peralta and Keynan Middleton on their radar to bolster their bullpen.

They hope to get back to the World Series in the upcoming season, and the bullpen will likely play a big role in helping them reach there.

Pitching form of 5 potential Yankees relievers

Hector Neris' postseason experience with the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies makes him a natural fit for a club like the Yankees, who are trying to get back to the World Series. Last season, he pitched 68.1 innings for a 6-3 record with an ERA of 1.71, 77 strikeouts and two saves across 71 appearances.

Among the exodus of Astros bullpen pitchers was Phil Maton, who is now a free agent. Last season, he pitched 66.0 innings for a 4-3 record with an ERA of 3.00, 74 strikeouts and one save in 68 appearances.

Earlier this month, several reports suggested that multiple teams were interested in Ryan Brasier, who was lights out for the Dodgers last season. Last season, he pitched 59.2 innings for a 3-0 record with an ERA of 3.02, 56 strikeouts and 2 saves in 59 appearances.

Wandy Peralta's season ended on Sept. 22, 2023, when he suffered a triceps strain, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. With Peralta, the Yankees will have a veteran presence in the bullpen, and at the same time, he was excellent against the left-handed hitters, keeping them to a.138 batting average.

Keynan Middleton distributed time between the Yankees and the Chicago White Sox in 2023. The 30-year-old went 2-2 for a 3.38 ERA in 51 games, pitching 50.2 innings and 64 strikeouts.

The Yankees front office will have their hands full in picking at least one if not two from among these and will likely face stiff competition from other competitive teams.

