New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has a long history with manager Aaron Boone . He has been the only manager he has played for, and he respects him both as a manager and a human being.

However, with the Yankees' rocky season questions about Boone's return next season are up in the air. Many fans of the organization want to see the team move in a new direction next season, but not Judge. He wants Boone back next season. He believes he is the right man to lead this team to success next year.

"I want to answer that. I've been with Boonie all the way since 2018. He's the guy," said Aaron Judge.

Not only does Judge have Aaron Boone's back, but so does the rest of the New York Yankees staff. They feel good about what they have in the clubhouse right now, even if their record does not reflect that.

The Yankees are in last place in the American League East. They hold a 70-69 record, putting them 6.5 games from the final American League wild-card spot.

All eyes will be on Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees next season

If Aaron Boone returns next season to manage the New York Yankees, he will face a ton of pressure. The team cannot perform like this next season, not with the talent on the roster and the money the team spends.

Before the season, many around the league had the Yankees pegged as the AL East winners. Nobody could have expected them to play so poorly after re-signing Aaron Judge and bringing along players like Carlos Rodon in the offseason.

Things have not clicked for this team. They have been plagued by poor pitching and untimely injuries.

The offense took a nosedive when Judge tore a ligament in his toe and had to be sidelined for over 50 games. Other players failed to step up and carry the team with their captain, not in the lineup.

On the pitching side, Rodon has been disappointing. After starting the season on the IL, he has compiled a 2-4 record with a 5.70 ERA. Luis Severino has been another arm that has struggled for this squad. He has a 4-8 record with a 6.75 ERA.

The front office will have its hands full trying to put the pieces back together for next season.